With all the cancelations thanks to Corvid 19 virus, there are literally zero sporting or group activities going on to take the family too, but don’t fret, there is plenty of outdoor adventure to be had.
There is no better way to make family memories this spring than an afternoon of fishing. Oklahoma is blessed with a tremendous number of lakes, ponds and creeks that can provide some great family fishing. And epidemiologists say getting outdoors away from crowds is a great way to avoid being infected by the Corona virus.
“Fishing is a great way to spend time with your family and friends. When you go fishing as a family you can make memories that you just can’t make with video games or a trip to the movies,” said Barry Bolton, fisheries chief at the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
Bolton added that you can just about drive any direction and find good fishing in Oklahoma.
“The fishing is really picking up right now all across the state,” Bolton said. “But you don’t have to travel to one the big reservoirs to find fish, often some of the best fishing can be found on smaller bodies of water such as municipal lakes or Wildlife Department lakes.”
Those looking for more family fishing fun may want to wet a line in one of the following lakes.
Elmer Thomas Park – Lake Helen – The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife used Sport Fish Restoration funding to, along with the City of Lawton, completely revamp this little city fishing hole. Installing jetties and fishing piers, the facilities are very family friendly. And if the fish are not biting, there are ducks, geese and other wildlife to watch. Surveys showed a good population of bass and crappie in this little lake, and it has really good shoreline access.
Lake Elmer Thomas – LETRA – Not to be confused with the afore mentioned lake, Elmer Thomas lake is a beautiful lake set in the Wichita Mountains. Lying half on the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge and half on Ft. Sill, the lake provides some of the most scenic fishing opportunities in the state. The Ft. Sill side – Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area (LETRA) not only has some great fishing, but has a beach, mini golf and paddle boats.
Quanah Parker Lake – Located across from the Wichita Mountains Refuge Visitor Center, this beautiful lake has great sunfish and bass fishing. A box of worms is all you need to get your kids hooked on catching sunfish. If they get bored, then head over the visitor center to learn the history of the Refuge.
Lake Lawtonka – Just off of Hwy 49, 20 minutes north of Lawton, this city owned lake not only is one of the most scenic lakes in this part of the state, but it offers great fishing. With beaches, jetties and camping areas, it is the perfect location to take the family for the weekend. City permits are required, so check with the City of Lawton before your trip.
Lake Ellsworth – Also owned by the city of Lawton, this lake just a little further north of the city is better known for its fishing than its sister lake. With low water conditions right now, finding good fishing locations might prove difficult. But with great populations of catfish, crappie and sunfish, it might be worth the drive to give it a try. As with Lawtonka, city permits are required.
Refuge Lakes – We mentioned Elmer Thomas and Quanah Parker by name, but the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge has lots of other smaller lakes that provide some excellent fishing and great scenery.
Most are stocked with catfish and contain great populations of native fish. Pick up a map at the Refuge entrance to find locations and other restrictions.
No matter where you choose to go, fishing with family and friends can be a great way to spend an evening or weekend. It is fun and relaxing and allows everyone the opportunity to connect with each other. Many lakes are located in the most scenic areas the state has to offer.
If you are planning a trip, be sure to get a copy of the “Oklahoma Fishing Guide.” The regulations, license requirements, as well as additional fishing information, are also available on the Department’s Web site at www.wildlifedepartment.com.
Bluebird nesting season is here
As the temperatures begin to warm up, some of our little friends begin looking for a new home. Bluebird nesting season is upon us, so it’s time to get those boxes up.
Bluebirds, of which the eastern species (Sialia sialis) is most prominent in Oklahoma, with mountain variety (Sialia currocoides) occasionally spotted in the Western part of the state, are small members of the thrush family that thrive in farmland habitat.
What makes bluebirds most distinguishable is the bright blue coloration on the back with a rusty red chest (males). The female will have similar coloration but in a much drabber form. Mountain bluebirds lack the rust coloring of their cousins.
Though this may seem early, male eastern bluebirds are already looking for potential cavities and happily a male bluebird will accept a manmade house as a cavity. Once a male has found what he considers the perfect cavity he starts to sing near the cavity to attract a female.
Through song and wing gestures he hopes to prove to a female that he is a good provider by showcasing the cavity and demonstrating that he is healthy enough to provide plenty of insects to feed the chicks.
If you already have a nestbox for bluebirds, be sure that the structure of the box is undamaged and make any needed repairs. Clean out the box of any old nests or insects.
“Putting up a bluebird house is a serious responsibility,” said Mel Hickman, natural resources biologist with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservaion. “Houses must be monitored at least once a week. If not, house sparrows, a non-native bird and not protected by law, will take over a bluebird house.”
If house sparrows invade, their nests must be removed from the bluebird house. If you allow the house sparrows to reproduce you are creating more problems for all of our native birds such as the eastern bluebird and Carolina chickadee that nest in cavities, such as boxes.
House sparrows are not protected by state and federal laws like most other birds, added Hickman. So their nests and eggs can be removed and destroyed.
“The Wildlife Diversity Program conducts a nestbox survey each year to determine what species are benefiting from bluebird houses,” said Hickman. “Please consider joining our team and providing this important information.”
For nest box plans and ideas on where to hang bird boxes, or to become a part of the Nest Box survey, check out the Wildlife Department’s website at www.wildlifedepartment.com.
Southwest Fishing Report
Altus-Lugert: Elevation below normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ALTU.lakepage.html. Walleye and crappie slow on jigs and minnows along the dam and docks. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. All flood gates are closed. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait, punch bait and shad in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: Elevation above normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Crappie slow on jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/LTKO2.current.html. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure, dam and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County
Tom Steed: Elevation normal, water 45. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TOMS.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish fair on shad and stinkbait around points. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.
Waurika: Elevation below normal, water 40s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on cut bait, sassy shad and shad along channels, creek channels and main lake. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County