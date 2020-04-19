It was announced this week that all area youth bowling leagues have ended the season with hopes of a short summer program if possible.
No word was received in reference to any awards or scholarship presentations so it is suggested that interested individuals contact their youth league directors.
As for how the youth did this past season, we have a few highlights, taken from the final standings that were submitted when the league last bowled.
The TOBC Oak Trees league in Fort Sill got in 24 of their 30-week schedule ending with the team of the Misfits in first place.
Bowling on the Misfit team was Walker Morris, Giovanni Gordon and Caden Ollis.
Tori Justice earned high average for the girls with 191.39 and Nathen Guthrie ended with 170.53 for the boy’s high average honor.
As a side note, DeAlani Fishbeck ended up with a 202 average in this league but with only 30 games.
Season high scratch series winners were Nathen Guthrie with 645 and DeAlani Fishbeck with 673.
The same duo took high game honors, Guthrie for a 267 and Fishbeck for a 268.
Being a Saturday morning thing, youth leagues at Thunderbird Lanes only got in 22 weeks.
Taking first place in the TBird Legends was Team 4, Carter Croft, Xander Heimbrock, Elysia Palma and Ashlee Timmons.
High series this season was a 700 even by Mikey York for the boys and a 623 by Ashlee Timmons for the girls.
High game honors went to Caden Burk for the boys with a 268 and to Ashlee Timmons for a 242.
Burk and Timmons were the season’s high average bowlers with Caden ending with 203.17 and Ashlee ending with 179.09.
Highlighting the boys division in HotShots 11 and under group was Jake Croft with the high series of 426 and the high game of 176.
For the girls, Lainee Woods had high series with 370 and high game with 143.
High average in the HotShots was Jake Croft with 113.8 and Avery Hill with 89.36.
And finally, coming from the TBird MiniShots, bumper squad, Cash Hill had the high series of 243 and Emery Brown had the league high game of 127.
Thunderbird Lanes youth bowlers who earned free games for pins over average throughout the season notice that the expiration date has been extended through the end of July in hopes that you will be able to use them up once the bowling center opens.
On the Lighter Side
With the rest of our bowling leagues in limbo, I was left to my resources to come up with some bowling something or other to share with you this week and found this!
Over the last 18 years of writing this bowling column about bowlers in the Lawton and Fort Sill communi-ty, I’ve had the pleasure of talking to a lot of bowlers with stories to tell about themselves and the sport.
Many have offered newspaper/magazine articles and clippings that I have kept safely away for a rainy day and folks, that day is here!
I published one particular part of a magazine article several years ago but for today, I would like to share a little more of what was called “Excuses, Excuses”.
It seems that this was a write in portion of the once ABC Bowling Magazine from back in the 1970’s.
I hope that this brings a smile to your face. Its funny how nearly a half a century ago so much is still the same.
Earning Honorable Mentions was a Mr. Ron McElroy of Silverton, Oregon whose story was titled “The cow factor”
McElroy wrote, Bowling at Silver Creek Lanes in Silverton one night, one of the team captains got an emergency phone call that his cows were out and all over the road.
The captain of the Dairy Team asked the opposing team for permission to postpone for 30 minutes. Approval was granted and out the door they went, including one with his bowling shoes still on.
When the Dairy Team returned and bowling proceeded, the excuses began.
The opposing team members said that they couldn’t concentrate because the Dairy Team smelled like cows.
The Dairy Team won three games that night.
The next story earning Honorable Mentions came from Michael Hellie of Whitewater, Montana who wrote in about his wife’s bowling experience called “Tight Underwear Syndrome…”
As Hellie’s story goes, his wife bowls on an afternoon women’s league where on this particular occasion, her team lost the first two games and the third game wasn’t going very well.
Hellie said that the gals were unusually quiet so he asked his wife what was wrong.
To which she replied that she didn’t know what her teammates problems were but she had worn a new pair of underwear and they were becoming more irritating with every ball she threw.
Hellie suggested to his wife that she “get rid of the problem”, which she did.
Everyone had a good laugh, spirits were lifted and the team came back to win the last game.
This next story is one that unfortunately, I think we all might be able to relate to so we will laugh with Mr. Don Adcock of Decatur, Illinois not at him for his excuse story called, “Out, Damned Spot”.
Mr. Adcock wrote that he was at the peak of his bowling career, an exceptional spare shooter and aver-aging in the 190’s. (Remember this is 1970)
One night, Adcock said, he had bowled his first game in the 120 range and was not showing much im-provement early in the second game.
He said that he had just started wearing glasses about a month earlier and not being one to get upset over bowling bad, he jokingly held his glasses up to the light and said, “No wonder I can’t bowl tonight. The spot I’ve been aiming at is on my glasses.”
(I’ve got to remember that one!)
And then there was a story in the Special Mention, Non-Excuse Category called, “Who ate my ball?”
Scott Dunn of Mason, Michigan wrote in saying that a family purchased a bowling ball as a surprise for one of the ladies who bowled in the Pro Bowl league in Lansing.
The ball was identical to her old ball, minus the scrapes and scratches.
Dunn was asked to send the new ball up the ball return in place of her old ball to surprise her.
When the new ball came back to her, she picked it up and spent a few minutes turning it over and around.
Finally, she went to the front desk in a huff, slammed the ball down and said, “Your machine ate the holes out of my ball.”
(I have to admit I giggled a little bit on that one too!)
And finally, the story that was the winner of that issue’s competition was came from one of our very own, the late Mr. Wayne Cox of Lawton, Oklahoma.
Mr. Cox’s story was called, “The Cat-Tastrophe” and it went a little like this.
Mr. Cox wrote in that he was bowling doubles in our city tournament with my good friend, Dale Chaney.
Chaney only rolled a 156 his first game so Cox suggested to him to move seeing as his ball wasn’t com-ing up to the pocket.
Chaney’s excuse to Cox as to why his ball would not hook was because his cat had been sleeping in his bowling bag, and had created static electricity in his bowling ball, causing it to carry an excessive amount of oil down the lanes.
Cox jokingly then suggested to Chaney that they bring the cat to the next tournament and if their bowling balls were hooking too much, perhaps they could use the cat to wipe them off!
Writer’s note: Cox was being mischievous when he said that he would never intentionally ever hurt any animal.
Cox added a P.S. to his Excuses, Excuses story asking for a ruling from ABC on the legality of using a cat to wipe off a bowling ball.
An Editor’s note was added to this story that read, ABC’s rules department advises that only cats that have no claws may be used to wipe off a ball. Otherwise, the cat’s claws may be in violation of Rule 19 that prohibits altering of a ball’s surface by use of abrasives.
(Again, this was 1970! And you thought that ball surface thing was something new?)
My apologies to my cat loving friends, I love them too, I’m just the messenger and it’s just a story, it’s Wayne Cox’s story and I’m sure that if he told it to you as he did to me one day a long, long time ago, you would be smiling too.
Bits and Pieces
At this time I have not been notified of any further league endings. Leaguers are sticking to their guns determined to bowl a full schedule and the bowling centers thank them for their support.
(Open City) The GLFS Open City Championship tournament has tentatively been rescheduled for a late June time frame, details are in the works.
(Scratch League Forming) At press time there were only eight team openings left. Contact Jim Bomboy via Facebook or Mark or Jerry Hill at Thunderbird Lanes for details and to be put on the list.
Only taking 14 teams of three with a 611 entering team average based on current league average as of March 1, 2020 of 21 or more games.
This is not the standard Trio Draft league; bowlers are to form their own teams.
Tip of the Week
This week’s tip comes from an unsuspecting source and one of the area’s greatest female bowlers of all time who gave us not a bowling tip but some insight on when bowling might start back up again.
Norma Hill wasn’t talking about bowling when she said this but there is a lot of truth to the fact that when beauty shops, barber shops and nail salons open back up, bowling will be right there.
Think about it, who’s going bowling before they get a little snip-snip? Just saying…
Have a great week everyone, be safe, be smart and tune in next week for more bowling related stuff.
(Due to closings of bowling centers in the Lawton-Fort Sill area, there was no league play last week, therefore there is no Honor Roll.)