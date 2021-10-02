OKLAHOMA CITY — Fueled by an unprecedented number of underclassmen on the varsity roster, Lawton High snapped its losing streak and gave fans a glimpse of the future.
Freshmen accounted for three touchdowns and the Wolverines scored seemingly at will against Northwest Classen, earning a 65-12 win Friday night at Taft Stadium.
LHS got off to a flying start on the opening drive as a couple of Tyron Amacker runs set the Wolverines up at the NWC 5 yard line, where Devarius Hardy connected with Frank Rowe for a TD pass on just the fourth play from scrimmage.
Hardy continued to get the ball to Rowe, and found the junior wide-open for a 50-yard touchdown. The 2-point conversion made it 15-0.
The defense then made its presence felt. With the Knights pinned deep, Jesse Briseno pressured the quarterback into throwing the ball away from the end zone, but it was deemed intentional grounding, resulting in a safety and a 17-0 lead.
After the safety, the ensuing free kick was bobbled, then picked up by freshman Pene Vaisagote at the Lawton High 40 and took it to the house. The defense again capitalized on NWC mistakes, as a poor snap was scooped up by Jamal Hurd, who chugged his way to the end zone for a 31-0 lead, which the Wolverines would carry into the second quarter.
After surrendering a TD, LHS struck with a short TD run by Amacker. Later in the first half, Blake Eastwood received a pop pass, which he took around the right end for a 20-yard score.
With the game essentially in hand by halftime, coach Ryan Breeze was able to get nearly every player on the roster some playing time. But even halfway through the season, some of the younger players on the roster are already proving to be vital pieces to the program. Freshman running back Nathen Jones avoided being tripped up down the sideline and he raced for a 52-yard score in the 3rd quarter. He’s part of a contingent of freshmen who are making impacts at LHS like none before them.
“We’ve never played this many freshmen, ever. Game 1, we had 3 freshmen play over 30 snaps, and that’s never happened here,” Breeze said. “We had four freshmen play a ton of snaps, 6 total saw the field tonight. Junior Brock was starting up front for us, Nathen Jones is playing a ton of quality snaps, Pene’s played a ton of snaps. It’s promising in that those guys are getting so much Friday time.”
All told, the scoreline ended 65-12 and probably could have been even more lopsided. But beyond the margin of victory, Breeze was more impressed with how his team played.
“We gave each group something to work on and I thought they responded,” Breeze said. Defensively, we tackled immensely better than we did against Midwest City. Offensively, we made guys miss.
“We told them that we wanted to turn on the film Saturday morning, look at these points of emphasis and see if we got better. And I feel like we did.”
Lawton High (2-3, 1-1 in District 6AII-1) prepares to play Putnam City North on Friday.