Increasing the number of new hunters in the field is important to continuing the American hunting tradition. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation engages in activities to create new hunters, and supports the efforts of conservation partners also working to support America’s hunting heritage.

One such partner is the Oklahoma Youth Hunting Program (OYHP), a nonprofit organization whose mission is to pass on Oklahoma’s hunting heritage, along with the character traits of independence, self-reliance, and self-confidence that heritage instills, to youths ages 12 to 17.