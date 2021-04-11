The 16th Annual GLFS Youth and Women’s City tournaments were held over the last two weekends at Twin Oaks Bowling Center.
Both events included the traditional Team, Doubles, Singles and All Events (handicap) options. All Events scratch is automatically figured to award bowler of the year points.
Starting with the youth tournament,
The Singles first place winner with a 603 scratch, 711 with handicap, was Giovanni Gordon. Second went to Caiden Olliso, 689, and Adrian Bailey placed third with 650.
Olliso teamed up with Stephanie McCoy to take first place in Doubles with 1291.
Gordon and Michael York Jr. landed in second with 1286. Gordon one-upped his singles series, shooting a 604 in this event which was the high series for the tournament.
Frank Douglas with Brayden Kaplan finished in third with 1245.
And taking the first place title in the team event was Team “Dynamite”, Maddox Swietek, Gillian Musselman, Caiden Olliso and Stephanie McCoy, 2492.
All Events handicap standings went as follows:
(Girls): Josie Sass, 1844, Gillian Musselman, 1803, Stephanie McCoy, 1795 and Jersie Fleming, 1701.
(Boys): Gio Gordon, 2031, Caiden Olliso, 1977, Brayden Kaplan, 1938, Adrian Bailey, 1879 and Mason Scholl, 1867.
All Events Scratch placement for Bowler of the Year points,
(Girls): Stephanie McCoy, 1603, Josie Sass, 1505, Gillian Musselman, 839, Jersie Fleming, 747.
(Boys): Caden Burk, 1729, Giovanni Gordon, 1707, Mikey York, 1654, Caiden Olliso, 1323, Brayden Kaplan, 1155.
For the Women’s tournament, “Dolls with Balls” took first place in the team event with a 2455 total score. Bowlers were Wendy Sterkel, Noelle Wehmeier, Kelly Wright and Kristina McCoy.
Second place went to “Young at Heart”, Nelda Cox, Linda Thompson, Lynne Nichols and Hazel Gary for a 2398.
Third place went to “A team with no name”, Liz Patterson, Ernestine Charity, Dory Thomas and Flo Koger, 2363.
Amy Copeland rolled the high series of the event of 606 during Doubles where she and partner Katelynn Vanburen finished in first place with a 1348.
Wehmeier and McCoy placed in second with a 1322 and Carla Dewberry with Barbara Ellis rolled 1295 for third.
First place in Singles went to Wendy Sterkel for a 697 with handicap.
Lynne Nichols took second with 694 and Nelda Cox rounded out the top three with 649.
Sterkel also tallied up enough pins to lead the tournament with 1950 for an All Events Handicap total.
Nichols finished second with 1932, Thompson summed up 1908 for third.
And the top five finishers in All Events scratch for Bowler of the Year points were Hazel Gary, 1504, No-elle Wehmeier, 1414, Kelly Wright, 1408, Lynne Nichols, 1392 and Wendy Sterkel, 1377.
Official/Complete standings are posted at all area bowling centers and don’t forget, coming May 1, 2, 8 & 9, the GLFS annual Open Tournament.
Twin Oaks with be this years host center. Entries are available at the bowling centers.
League Highlights
There were no honors posted during league play last week but we sure did have some high series’.
The His and Hers league takes the spot light with Johnnie Scheid at the helm, posting the week’s high set of 785 on games of 274, 242 and 269.
Michael Gillian followed with a 771 that went 247, 245 and 279 and Jim Bomboy sandwiched a 268 between games of 217 and 239 for a 724 and the H&H top three.
Mike Peckinpaugh rang in with a super 771 bowled in the TNT league where his 225 led into a pair of 268’s to make up the total.
Nate Baggett started with a 279 to allow for a 716 series, Kellan Hill finished with a 279 to bust 700 at 705 and Mark Hill went 245, 247 and 212 for a 704.
Brian Taub held up the Suburban league with 737 on games of 237, 254 and 246.
Terry Justus went 269, 181, 277 for a 727 and James Vaughn shot 247, 259 and 219 for a 725.
Tracy Price rolled 711 on games of 237, 212 and 262 and Ray Johnson had 704 after shooting 236, 258 and 210.
Dwight Blair topped the charts in the Friday Nite Mixed Rollers with 714 thanks to a 268 closer and Bob Carter was the senior league bowler of the week after posting a 705 in the Goodtimes league where he shot 260, 235 and 210.
No-Tap Fun at TBird
Brant Hill started the Tuesday No-Tappers league with games of 298 and 300 but a 195 closer left him shy of 800 with 793.
David Fishbeck missed out on a no-tap honor but finished with the day’s high series of 809 on games of 278, 266 and 265.
The April 2nd Senior 9-Pin Colorama also had a few good numbers, including no-tap 300’s by Phil Kilmar-tin and Marshall Miller and a 290 by Michael Sneed.
Taking the crown for the men in this event was Damon Foster who rolled 240, 267 and 278 for 782 scratch and a big 887 with handicap for the title.
Second went to Kilmartin for 853 scratch or handicap, both totaled the same, and Miller slid into third with 807/846.
The same three bowlers took the top places in the scratch event as well only the order went Kilmartin, Miller and Foster.
Dee Gustafson rolled 217, 223 and 221 for the high series for the ladies of 661/793 with handicap for the win.
Peggy Towne placed in second with 761.
Mystery Doubles results:
(Gm 1, 1st) Marianne Hartley/Phil Kilmartin, 562
(Gm 1, 2nd) Dee Gustafson/Gary Webster, 550
(Gm 2, 1st) Marshall Miller/James Williams, 590
(Gm 2, 2nd) Dee Gustafson/Gary Webster, 559
(Gm 3, 1st) Michael Sneed/Bob Hartley, 591
(Gm 3, 2nd) Dave Yett/Cle Cox, 551
Strike pot winners:
Phil Kilmartin and Richard Payette
Special Ticket results:
21 Jackpot: Lee Brown (9+8+X=27): No winner
Match Play: Don Ginter Jr. (7 — 9 – Out): No winner
Pill Draw: Don Ginter Jr. (Needed 2, Got 8): No winner
Waldo: Dee Gustafson: 1st With head pin – knocked over seven pins, including the head-pin so that would not have been a winner either way.
On the 2nd try, without the head pin, Dee left the #2, #4 and #6, still no winner.
Thunderbird Lanes hosts the Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama every Friday afternoon, starting at 1pm.
The event is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages who are age 50 and above.
Spring Edition Po-Boy
The first of a series the Spring Edition Po-Boy Tournaments was held last Wednesday night at Thunder-bird Lanes. Due to time restraints, results will be published in next week’s bowling news.
In the meantime, the Po-Boy will continue starting at 7PM every Wednesday evening at Thunderbird Lanes.
The cost is only $25 per event guaranteed to pay the top four places.
Early signups are welcome.