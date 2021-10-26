ELGIN — Elgin senior Braylon Young is a man of many places, if not always of many words.
As part of a military family, Braylon is very “yes sir, no sir”, and leads a pretty regimented life. He has already moved around plenty. Most recently, they had lived in the Bavaria region of Germany for about three years. But it was while living in Leavenworth, Kansas, as a third-grader that Braylon picked up football. Before long, he realized he had a knack for kicking.
His family moved to Fort Sill this year during the school year, and due to OSSAA hard ship rules, Braylon was unable to kick for the varsity football team. Instead, he’s been the Owls’ JV kicker this season. But rather than allow that to ruin his final year of high school football, he looks at it as a part of life.
“Sacrifices must be made in order to proceed on with life,” Young said.
With his younger brother having activities at the school until late, and with Braylon being his ride home, the older Young often has to stay at the high school until 8 or 9 p.m. That doesn’t necessarily leave a ton of room for hobbies or fun after practice, but Braylon doesn’t seem to mind.
“I just keep a tight schedule,” Young said.
After high school, Young’s goals and dreams aren’t too different from those of most high schoolers.
“I hope to just live life as it is, go to college, get a well-paying job,” Young said.
In many ways, so few words can actually sum up life in ways a 1,000-word essay never could.