Archery camp

Young archers take aim at the target earlier this week at an archery camp at MacArthur High School.

 Photo courtesy Lawton Public Schools

MacArthur High School’s (MHS) Archery Team put on a camp for beginning and experienced archers in the MHS auxiliary gym this week.

The MHS Archery team has been successful under the direction of head coach Rafael Santos, making it to Grand State and then Nationals in Utah this past year. Now they are trying to grow their sport with their archery summer camp, according to a press release.

