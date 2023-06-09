MacArthur High School’s (MHS) Archery Team put on a camp for beginning and experienced archers in the MHS auxiliary gym this week.
The MHS Archery team has been successful under the direction of head coach Rafael Santos, making it to Grand State and then Nationals in Utah this past year. Now they are trying to grow their sport with their archery summer camp, according to a press release.
On Monday, beginning archers focused on safety, range set up, anatomy of the bow, and the 11 steps to archery success. On Tuesday, more experienced archers (at least one year in the National Archery in the Schools Program) focused on the mechanics and techniques of firing the bow.
Due to a grant from the Lawton Public Schools Foundation, archers who attended, also were able to practice on new 3D targets, which were purchased through the grant.