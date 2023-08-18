Conference Realignment Football

In this file photo Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark smiles before speaking at the opening of the NCAA college football Big 12 media days in Arlington, Texas, July 12. Colorado is leaving the Pac-12 to return to the conference the Buffaloes jilted a dozen years ago, and the Big 12 celebrated the reunion with a two-word statement released through Yomark: “They’re back.”

 AP

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark says his conference is done expanding, shutting down the possibility of adding UConn and Gonzaga after engaging with both basketball powers on potential membership.

Less than two weeks after the Big 12 announced Pac-12 schools Arizona, Arizona State Colorado and Utah will switch leagues and join the conference next year, Yormark appeared on the “Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast” and revealed other potential moves.

