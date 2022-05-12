Lawton Family YMCA is hosting its 4th annual Tee Up for Kids four-person golf tournament at Lawton Country Club on Monday, May 16.
The yearly event helps families in financial need afford the costs of summer recreational camps with the Lawton YMCA.
Registration for the event is at 11 a.m., with a noon shotgun start. Lunch will be provided. Entry fees are $125 per golfer and door prizes will be given out.
For more information, email rbrantley@lawtonfamilyymca.org, or visit the Lawton Family YMCA at 5 SW 5th Street near downtown Lawton.