There were 18 bowlers in contention for the summer’s second Po-Boy event last Monday night at Thunderbird Lanes, but no one could touch Chris Yett, who had a stellar night.
After two games of qualifying, tournament official Richard Jacoby reported that Sam Bowman led the pack with 513 on scratch games of 227 and 234.
Second seed was Mason Sterkel, who rolled 236 and 257 to qualify in the top eight with 509.
Chris Yett started with his low game of the night of 197, but regrouped and rolled 258, qualifying in third with a handicap total of 476.
Youth bowler Caden Burk was in the running with 222 and 218 for fourth, followed by Kellan Hill who shot 210 and 241.
Mark Hill was sitting sixth seed with games of 247 and 220 for 466, followed by Joe Herner at 457, Kristi Gonzales grabbed the last spot with 437.
Jacoby said that Gonzales was in the parking lot, ready to leave, when she was called back in to continue the task at hand.
Right off the bat, Gonzales defeated the event leader Bowman, 217-182 handicap.
Kellan Hill shut down Burk, but just barely, 224-212.
Yett rolled right through Mark Hill, 264-233 and Sterkel sent Herner home 237 – 231.
Kellan advanced over Kristi in the semis, 225-215 and in the match of the night, Yett beat Sterkel 278-275 (268-267 scratch) to advance to the finals.
Kellan did what he could but there was no stopping Chris, who was zoned in and put another 268 scratch game on the board, winning the title 278-190.
Yett’s games after the 197 opener consisted of 258, 254, 268 and 268.
Po-Boy events are held every Monday night at Thunderbird Lanes at 7 p.m.
On the league front
Gary Hance of the Guys and Dolls league rolled this week’s top series of 764 on games of 266, 279 and 219.
We almost had our first post-pandemic honor score when Mark Hill ran the front 10 during the Summer Scratch Trio. A stone 8-pin denied another strike, leaving us with the week’s high game of 289.
Hill backed it up with games of 215 and 208 for a 712 series, trailing Kellan Hill, who led the league with games of 256, 213 and 256 for a 715.
Bob Carter led in senior league action with a 715 from the Goodtimes league, where he put together games of 246, 230 and 239 to make up the total.
Paul Zerbe rang in with 700 on the money for the Entertainers series of the week that went 252, 224 and 224.
And for the close but no cigar, Bill Cox came up a pin short, scoring 223, 223 and 253 for a 699 in the Socialites.
The only other league left to report was the TNT where Andrea Halstead put the ladies high numbers on the board scoring 204, 222 and 229 for a 655.
No-Tap News
The Tuesday No-Tappers league at Thunderbird Lanes added a team and are looking for one more to be ten full if there is any interest out there in a cool summer activity.
In the meantime, high scoring action makes the newsreel with JP Nauman breaking the ice with the leagues first no-tap 300 game.
Luther Gary was also on the money, only he started with a spare in the first frame before going off the sheet for a no-tap 290, 11 in a row.
Nauman’s 300 was sandwiched between a pair of 234 games, giving him the league’s high series of the week of 768.
Robert Copeland defended his crown in the Senior 9-Pin Colorama last Friday afternoon, rolling an 818 scratch, 854 handicap series for the win after starting and ending his day with a no-tap 300 game.
Charles Norman took second with an 837 that included his high game of the day of 243.
It was a smaller group so the men only paid two spots and the ladies paid one, awarding Diane Frame first place for an 822.
Diane had games of 232, 213 and 266 to make up a scratch total of 711.
Copeland took scratch series with his 818, followed by Sam Bowman for a 728 on games of 247, 227 and 254.
As it turned out, Robert Copeland and Charles Norman were paired in the blind draw mystery doubles so, there wasn’t much left to go around once they got through.
The pair took game one with 591, game three with 559 and tied for second in game two with 541.
Cleo Travis and Don Ginter were another hot pairing taking second place in game one with 566 and first place in game two with 580.
Billy Carrion and Damon Foster were in the tie for second in game two and Diane Frame with Norma Hill pulled a second place win in game three for a 553.
Strike pot winners were Randy Travis, Don Ginter Jr. and Walter Keithley.
And in Special Shots, Diane Frame rolled X-6-2 for 18 and three sticks short of winning the 21 Jackpot.
Damon Foster struck his first ball of Match Play but only got seven on the next lane to end that battle, but another one came up as Foster was also drawn for the Pill Draw.
Needing only six pins to fall, Foster misplayed the line and knock down all ten, leaving all special shots for another day.
The senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama will be back every Friday afternoon, starting at 1pm. This event is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages age 50 and above.
What’s Happening?
Po-Boy tournaments at Thunderbird Lanes, Monday’s 7pm sign up by 6:30pm.
GLFS 15th Annual Open City Championship Tournament — June 27-28 and July 11-12 at Thunderbird Lanes. (Entries close at Midnight, June 24th. Note that there will be no walk in entries.)
In closing, we would like to honor Joe Guerrero who passed away at the age of 96 earlier this week.
Mr. Guerrero was a long time bowler in our association, accredited as being the man who rolled Lawton’s 2nd perfect 300 game back in 1961.
Guerrero’s achievement followed that of Frank McCosker’s 300 game that was rolled in 1959.
Perfect scores were few and far between back then, considering bowling was booming with better that 1200 in membership in just the men’s association alone.
There were three 300 games rolled in 1962, none in 1963 and only one in 1964 before we went on a ten year drought before seeing another perfect game during the 1973-74 season.
Also keep in mind that during that dry spell, there were three bowling centers in Lawton plus Fort Sill’s Lanes so it had to be much harder to score well then than it is now.
So in memory of Mr. Joe Guerrero, rest in peace knowing that your achievement is forever written in the history books of Lawton’s best bowlers.
Stay healthy, be safe and tune in next week for more bowling news.