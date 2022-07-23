I have always heard that one is luckiest during the time of their birth date, usually about a week before or a week after, give or take a day or two, and in the years of writing this article, I have found it to be true … or maybe it is just a coincidence, but either way, a lot of bowlers have done some pretty impressive bowling during that time when their stars are in alignment.
One such local bowler who was celebrating his birthday week last week was David Yett who climbed to the top of the Po-Boy bracket to claim the coveted title last Monday night at Thunderbird Lanes.
For the second week in a row, 39 bowlers were in the lineup, looking for a couple of good games to make the cut to the top 16 and the single elimination bracket.
Top seed after two games of qualifying was last week’s defending champion Shawn Thomas with games of 248 and 208 for 505 including his handicap for two games.
Mikey York also rolled a 505 for his qualifying total and by scientific design, was placed second.
Mitch Hill, who started with a 265 score, landed third best with 504, followed by Mark Hill with 503 on games of 224 and 279, this week’s high game on the honor roll.
Andrea Halstead went 234 – 247 for 502 for fifth and we dropped below 500 with Nate Baggett’s sixth place standings score of 488.
The remaining top sixteen to qualify included another youth bowler, Caden Burk with 485 and David Yett was halfway up the ladder with 480 for eighth.
Other qualifiers were Kerriya Miller 476, Tony Faustner 474, Roy Johnson 470, Ken Knoff 468, Payne Jolly 465, Connor Macdonald 464, and James Middleton 461 and after a 53-50 victory over John Troutman, Steve Seymour took the final spot with 459.
High scratch game winners were Mitch Hill, 265, and Nate Baggett, 247, for game one and for game two, Mark Hill, 279, and Mikey York, 240.
Note that all prize fund monies for youth bowlers are deposited into their USBC Youth Smart ac-counts.
The round of 16 went as follows: Seymour beat Thomas, 251-241, Yett beat Miller 229-215, Knoff beat Halstead 232-194, Jolly beat Mark Hill, 223-216, Macdonald beat Mitch Hill 296-231, Baggett beat Johnson 221-192, Faustner beat Burk 249-205 and York beat Middleton 209-165.
Yett’s winning streak continued through the round of eight with a win over Seymour, 218-191.
Jolly advanced over Knoff, 232-209, Macdonald found a sweet line and beat out Baggett 245-196 and York went to the semis with a win over Faustner, 210-188.
Macdonald got in a groove that kept giving and pulled out a 240 win over York and in what was said to be, and I quote tournament director Richard Jacoby, “One of the ugliest, most luckiest 278 games ever rolled in the history of the Po-Boy,” Yett advanced to the finals 298 to Jolly’s 213.
Still reeling from the excitement, Yett showed no mercy on Macdonald who was bowling in his first Po-Boy title match and went on to take the Championship Po-Boy Title, 224-211.
The next Po-Boy will be held at Thunderbird Lanes tomorrow night starting at 7 p.m. Please sign up and pay by 6:30 for a prompt start time.
League News
This week’s high scratch series on the board was a 750, one by Bob Carter who shot 236, 246 and 268 in the Entertainers and one by Matt Ray who put together the high set on games of 227, 265 and 258 while bowling in the Roudy Bunch.
Congratulations goes to Jayme Wilkerson for a career high game of 208 bowled in the Entertainers and to Chance Meredith for a career high 249 game bowled in the Guys and Dolls.
Richard Jacoby led in no-tap action with the only no-tap 300 game that led to a nice 821 for the no-tap high series, bowled in the Socialites.
And leading in youth league play was Payton Smith with a 544 on games of 187, 161 and 196 bowled in the TBird Legends and congratulations to Knox Hill for a 107 game bowled in the Min-iShots, bumper league.
No-Tap Colorama Results
Bob Henderson was the Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama winner last week with an 834 total, followed by Luther Gary with an 831 and Sam Bowman with an 810.
Diane Frame was the winner in the ladies division with a 754, followed by Stella Sneed with 735.
Bowman got first in scratch singles for 765, followed by John Troutman’s 734.
Mystery Doubles winners were as follows.
Gm. 1, 1st – Luther Gary/Carl Tucker, 552
Gm. 1, 2nd – Cleo Travis/Damon Foster, 507
Gm. 2, 1st – Roy Johnson/Lee Brown, 557
Gm. 2, 2nd – Bob Henderson/Margit Augustine, 524
Gm. 3, 1st – Cle Cox/Ken Knoff, 565
Gm. 3, 2nd – Roy Johnson/Lee Brown, 524
Strike pot ticket winners were, Luther Gary, Gary Webster, JP Nauman and Michael Sneed.
Carl Tucker came up a pin short of the “21 Jackpot” with counts of six, seven and seven for twenty.
Sam Bowman rolled back to back nine counts but struck on the last throw, waving bye-bye to this week’s “Match Play”.
John Troutman needed a five for his “Pill Draw” but got six and Luther Gary got a strike when he needed a split, leaving the “Snake-bite” for another time.
And Elaine Henderson’s effort at the Waldo head pin leave left a lot more than just that.
All bowlers age 50 and above are eligible to participate in this weekly no-tap event that starts at 1pm on Friday’s at Thunderbird Lanes.
Tournament News
The Sixth Annual Mixed Game Doubles tournament will be held on Saturday, Sept 3rd and Sunday, Sept 4th at Thunderbird Lanes with squad times at 2pm and 6pm on Saturday and at 11am and 2:30pm on Sunday.
The entry fee per team is $74 per team/$37 per bowler.
The tournament will guarantee $500 to first place based on 35 teams entered and judging from the popularity of this tournament every year, there is no reason why the 35 team goal will not be met.
Entries are available at Thunderbird Lanes or by contacting Carl Christman, Tournament Director. All proceeds from this event will go to the Knights of Columbus for their distribution to needy causes and organizations throughout our community.
This is the tournament where you are challenged with six different formats over the course of six games.
Tune in next week for further details.