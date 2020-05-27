Let’s begin by acknowledging the good news of the weekend. High school sports are coming back soon. Let there be great rejoicing.
But even as summer athletic activities are allowed to resume June 1, there is a looming queasy feeling among those who witnessed the OSSAA’s Board of Directors meeting on Friday, a feeling that there is a lack of leadership at the top.
Don’t get me wrong, I think we came out with the right result. However, it’s how we got to that result that has most people shaking their head.
For those who did not follow the ordeal, I’ll try to do my best to fill you in, even though my head still hurts from the whole thing. After deciding to cancel sports activities for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year at a late March meeting, and adopting a “wait-and-see” method in April, the board prepared to announce a plan for sports coming back. They presumably spent the time leading up to the meeting crafting the plan.
The plan itself was seen as quite restrictive, with the first phase allowing “no practice or activity specific instruction” as well as “no camps, clinics or league” through June 28. There were also no tryouts allowed during phase one. Phase two allowed for football practice, but only non-contact, and for no more than one hour a day. The plan was amended shortly before the meeting, but many still didn’t think it was flexible enough.
Then the actual meeting took place, with nearly 450 coaches, administrators, media members and fans viewing it online. When a motion and a second was made in favor of the plan being implemented until the board’s June 9th meeting, things appeared like they might go off without a hitch. However, not all the board members saw eye-to-eye and votes against the proposal began emerging.
When the prospect of a rejection of the motion came up, the actual language used in the March meeting became the topic of discussion, with at least one board member apparently unclear on what the board actually approved in March, requiring that meeting’s minutes to be dug up.
Once the motion was defeated, 7-6, the board essentially said athletic activities could resume June 1 under the OSSAA guidelines, basically no different than any other year, and that it would be up to each school district to put in restrictions it saw fit for its own specific situation.
I generally withhold judgment on these sorts of things, mainly because I can’t even begin to pretend that I should be in charge of the entire state’s high school athletics. I do not envy the job people on those boards have and up to this point, I thought the OSSAA had handled the COVID-19 situation about as well as they could have, all things considered.
But when you are the governing body of high school athletics in the state, shouldn’t you....govern? If we are simply going to pass the buck on to schools themselves, what purpose has the OSSAA board served in this situation?
That, coupled with the general lack of knowledge of what was voted on two months ago, has painted a picture that the OSSAA likely did not want. In precarious times as these, many are looking for leadership. Was what we saw on Friday an example of leadership?
Lawton Public Schools Athletic Director Gary Dees pointed out that other states had already announced they would be re-opening athletic facilities in June. Even Texas, which has five times the number of high schools as Oklahoma, announced earlier in the week that it would allow summer workouts beginning June 8.
“I think it’s the right move,” Dees said. “I think it would have been better if we had some consistency with the OSSAA. I’m not saying I was in favor of their proposal, but...other states have already decided to re-open. They’ve had time to come up with something.”
And after all that time, they came up with a plan that majority of the board members rejected. So what was the point?
Like I said, I do not envy the OSSAA board and can safely say I cannot do the job they do. However, I was not appointed to make big decisions that would affect the entire state. The board members were. And on Friday, they essentially deferred to the schools. And while it might work out best given that schools have different needs based on size, the optics were not great.