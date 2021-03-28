Southwest Oklahoma bull riding fans are in for a real treat next weekend when 100 of the top bull riders in the world gather in Lawton at the LO Ranch Arena for the Liberty National Bank Xtreme Bulls presented by the Fort Sill-Apache Casino.
There will be performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and the day sheets show 50 contestants each night, including former world champions such as Sage Kimzey and J.W Harris.
The bull riding has been held for three years at the Great Plains Coliseum, but the change to the LO Ranch Arena will mean plenty of room for fans to spread out, more bucking chutes and bigger pens for the large number of bulls that will be needed for this year’s event.
The contestants will be trying to stay aboard some of the best bulls in the business including those from Frontier Rodeo Company, the five-time PRCA Stock Contractor of the Year, and “Mo” Betta Rodeo Company of Apache.
It was “Mo” Betta owner Maury Tate who first dreamed up the plan for the local event and he’s thrilled with the local support.
“The people at the Coliseum were great to work, Richard Pool (Coliseum Director) has gone out of his way since we started this effort four years ago and he’s already helping this year,” Tate said. “This way we will be able to provide more room for fans to spread out if they wish, we will have more bucking chutes and plenty of pens for the bulls.
“More and more people are getting their vaccinations and they want to get out and do things. They are getting more comfortable in being out in public but with the bigger seating area they can isolate themselves if they wish.”
The room behind the chutes will come in handy when Tate and the Frontier workers start bringing in as many as 70 bulls for the event, many of those bulls being National Finals Rodeo qualifiers in the past.
“We will turn in our stock lists tomorrow (Friday) and the PRCA should release the day sheets Monday,” Tate said. “There should be some great matchups when they are drawn by the computer.”
The entry list is loaded with 2020 NFR qualifiers and current members in the top 15 including Roscoe Jarboe, Trevor Kastner, Shane Proctor, Boudreax Campbell, Clayton Sellars, Dustin Boquet, Jeff Askey, Denton Fugate, Tyler Bingham, Creek Young and Josh Frost.
Tate said the support from the Lawton business community and the Lawton Rangers has been tremendous.
“Of course, those major sponsors – Liberty National Bank and the Fort Sill-Apache Casino – are very important but we’ve had great support from others like Hilliary Communications. They are sponsoring the junior bull riding each night where we will have 10 young riders trying their hand against a good set of young bulls.”
Tickets in advance are $15 and they can be purchased at Crutcher’s For the West in both Lawton and Duncan. Tickets at the gate will be $20.