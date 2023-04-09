If you missed the Liberty National Bank Xtreme Bulls Classic last weekend at the Great Plains Coliseum you missed a chance to see what this writer felt was the toughest pen of bulls ever assembled in Lawton.
When the final bull was leaving the arena, the top effort ended up being the 89.5 that T. Parker put together on Frontier Rodeo Company’s famed Bad John. And, Parker left Lawton with the largest check ever from a local rodeo event, $11,774 that pushed his winnings for the season to $48,186 and bumped him to sixth in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings.
Parker, who comes from Winnie, Texas, beat out 99 of the best bull riders in the PRCA including several former world champions including seven-time champ Sage Kimzey who did get a solid 87.5 on Frontier’s Red Eye that earned him $6,672 for third place. Creek Young, who is in the thick of the world race this season, was second with an 88.5 on Devil’s Dance and he took home $9,026.
Event directors were excited about the quality of the stock and contestants and the sponsorships that made it possible but they would have loved to see a few more fans in the stands. They’ve already had an after-event meeting and are planning some changes including adding additional concession areas.
Outside of the major rodeos like Cheyenne, Cody and others, most PRCA rodeos have between 40 and 60 bull riders and last year the Lawton Rangers Rodeo was unable to draw its normal field of 60. However, at this time of the season these contestants are all hoping for that big win that will help them get that dream and make the National Finals Rodeo.
This writer saw many friends at the event both nights, so clearly this is an event that is well worth attending and outside of the National Finals you can’t find more great bulls than those which dominated last weekend.
One man who agreed was none other than Tom Glause, CEO of the PRCA, who attended the event and was gracious to come visit with this reporter.
When Glause left Caterpillar to take the PRCA job, there were many of those in the sport who wondered how he would fare without a deep rodeo knowledge. But he knows how to run a big business and that is what the PRCA is these days.
From our visit it was obvious he wanted to get my thoughts on various parts of rodeo including media issues and how to better promote the sport across the regions where there aren’t as many PRCA events.
But he did say that memberships are up, purses are going up for many rodeos, there are more rodeos being sanctioned and of course the 2023 National Finals Rodeo will see another big boost in the total payout.
The mere fact that he would come to Lawton for an event is great for our community and this writer made sure to invite him back in August for the Lawton Rangers Rodeo.
Obviously there are always issues that leaders must contend with and while the book is still out on him what I gathered Saturday sure made me feel good about the future of the PRCA.
Herrin having amazing start
And speaking of the National Finals, it looks as if Apache’s Hunter Herrin is going to be in good shape to make his 13th in December after the torrid start he’s had to the 2023 season.
After his runner-up finish at Houston that added $20,000 to his earnings, he’s just kept picking up checks and last night we are confident he picked up three more at the Oakdale Saddle Club Rodeo in Oakdale, Calif. He won the first go-round in 9.1 and earned $1,558 with that and he was leading the second go-round with a 9.6 and stands to get a check for that effort as well. And heading into the final performance he had the average lead with 18.7 seconds on two head, nearly a full second ahead of the closest competitor.
Herrin has jumped to No. 2 in the world standings with earnings of $55,029 and trails only Riley Webb, who got his big boost by winning the $50,000 first prize in Houston. Herrin entered the weekend more than $15,000 ahead of the other challengers for the top spot.
Herrin’s hot month of March earned him the PRCA Timed-Event Competitor of the Month and we sure won’t be surprised if he doesn’t tack on another one soon.
Most die-hard rodeo fans remember that last year the Apache roper won the rich Rodeo Salinas in Salinas, Calif., for the second time and he’s always done well there so stay tuned and we hope to share even more good rodeo news in the coming weeks.