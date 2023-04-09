TOugh ride

Dustin Gleaves tries his best to stay aboard one of the rank bulls that were featured last week at the Liberty National Xtreme Bulls Classic at the Great Plains Coliseum.

 Photo by Steve Miller

If you missed the Liberty National Bank Xtreme Bulls Classic last weekend at the Great Plains Coliseum you missed a chance to see what this writer felt was the toughest pen of bulls ever assembled in Lawton.

When the final bull was leaving the arena, the top effort ended up being the 89.5 that T. Parker put together on Frontier Rodeo Company’s famed Bad John. And, Parker left Lawton with the largest check ever from a local rodeo event, $11,774 that pushed his winnings for the season to $48,186 and bumped him to sixth in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings.

Tags

Recommended for you