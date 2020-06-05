Bull riding has long been wildly popular with rodeo fans and after three months of being starved of the action due to the COVID-19 virus, you can bet that the Liberty National Bank Xtreme Bulls Classic will be a welcome coming-out party tonight and Saturday for everyone involved.
Tonight’s first performance at 7:30 p.m. will feature 61 bull riders and the spacious LO Ranch Arena east of Lawton will provide officials plenty of room to allow people to spread out.
Two former world champions are scheduled to compete tonight – former PRCA world champion Shane Proctor and 2016 PBR champion Cooper Davis.
The great thing about this weekend’s event is that since there has been a limited number of rodeos, everyone is pretty much still in the running to make the National Finals Rodeo, so they aren’t going to be turning out, or skipping events that have $10,000 added thanks to loyal sponsors like Liberty National Bank.
“That’s why we have 110 of the best riders in the world, that added money from Liberty National Bank is the difference,” promoter Maury Tate said. “You put that type of added money out there and all the best riders will show up.”
While Procttor and Davis are the former world champions, tonight’s field also includes Trey Benton III, Jeff Askey, Daylon Swearingen and Dustin Boquet, each of which has reached the National Finals in recent years.
Proctor appears to have the best draw, getting Late Night from the Frontier Rodeo Company pen. Davis has been matched against ‘Mo Betta’s Night Owl.
If you can’t make tonight’s first performance, don’t be disappointed because Saturday’s day sheet is loaded as well with former world champions Sage Kimzey and J.W. Harris.
Kimzey has won the last six PRCA world titles and is the favorite to add to that total in December. Harris won his first title in 2008, then rattled off two more titles in 2009 and 2010. He last won a gold buckle in 2013 and while he’s still picking up some big wins, the young guns are making it hard for him to get back into title contention.
Kimzey has drawn Trophy Rack from the Frontier herd while Harris will test out Ringo from the Frontier list.
Another much-anticipated matchup Saturday will pit Sterling’s young Chauk Dees going against Mr. Payday from the ‘Mo Betta herd. Dees made a big statement last season, winning Sidney, Iowa, and then taking the title at the Lawton Rangers Rodeo on the final night of the area’s richest rodeo.
Like so many young contestants, Dees hasn’t been able to get much action thus far and is trying to make a late move before the busy Fourth of July period.
Dees is one of the many top young hands who are eager to prove their stock.
“There are so many good young riders going that it gets tougher and tougher to make the Finals each year,” Tate said. “Guys like Daylon Swearingen. Dustin Bouquet and some other came out of nowhere to make the Finals over the past couple of years.
“And, Bouquet got a big lift right here at this event two years ago. The good thing is that these guys all need to win some money and this is a great place to do it, especially as some of the bigger rodeos have been cancelled. This should be our best year since we started this event in Lawton.