If bull riding is your favorite rodeo event, then the place to be tonight and Saturday is the LO Ranch Arena east of Lawton where 100 of the top bull riders will be competing in the Liberty National Bank Xtreme Bulls presented by the Fort Sill-Apache Casino-Hotel.
There will be performances at 7:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday and the day sheets show 50 contestants each night including former world champions such as Sage Kimzey and J.W. Harris.
The bull riding has been held for three years at the Great Plains Coliseum, but the change to the LO Ranch Arena will mean plenty of room for fans to spread out, more bucking chutes and bigger pens for the large number of bulls that will be needed for this year’s event.
The contestants will be trying to stay aboard some of the best bulls in the business including those from Frontier Rodeo Company, the five-time PRCA Stock Contractor of the Year, and “Mo” Betta Rodeo Company of Apache.
The entry list is loaded with 2020 NFR qualifiers and current members in the top 15 including Roscoe Jarboe, Trevor Kastner, Shane Proctor, Boudreax Campbell, Clayton Sellars, Dustin Boquet, Jeff Askey, Denton Fugate, Tyler Bingham, Creek Young and Josh Frost.
Jarboe, Kastner, Proctor and former world champion Harris are among those featured at tonight’s performance while Kimzey headlines Saturday’s busy night of bull riding.
In addition, each night there will be 10 junior bull riders and during last year’s event, those young cowboys had the fans on the edge of their seats cheering them along. The junior program was started by former bull riding standout Cody Custer and the youngsters ride bulls that are hand-picked to provide a good challenge.
The junior bull riders will be competing at the intermission each night after 25 bull riders have made their rides.
Tickets in advance are $15 and they can be purchased at Crutcher’s For the West in both Lawton and Duncan. Tickets at the gate will be $20.