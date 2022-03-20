Southwest Oklahoma bull riding fans will once again get a great opportunity to watch many of the top Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association bull riders compete in Lawton as Liberty National Bank presents the Xtreme Bulls Classic on April 1 and 2 at the Great Plains Coliseum.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. both nights with different riders scheduled each night as they challenge some of the toughest bulls in the PRCA from Frontier Rodeo Company and “Mo” Betta Rodeo Company of Apache.
In addition to the top pro bull riders that are going to compete, the fans will once again get to watch the junior bull riding that is presented by Apache Hotel/Casino. Other major sponsors that are helping keep this event in Lawton are Southwest Sales, Billingsley Ford and Crutchers for the West.
Tickets for the Xtreme Bulls are available online at this link: www.OuthouseTickets.com/Venue/Great_Plains_Coliseum
There will also be a new edition to the event as there will be an ABBI (American Bucking Bull, Inc.) High Stakes Futurity for 2-bull teams. The entry fee is $2,500 per team with the field limited to 35 teams. The purse will feature more than $70,000 and all scores and money count toward the year-end honors. The bulls buck without riders, instead a weighted dummy is used for the competition. Times for that event will be announced when the field is completed and there will be no admission for the ABBI event.
Frontier claimed its seventh straight Stock Contractor of the Year Award last December and hauled 16 head of livestock to the National Finals Rodeo including eight bulls. “Mo” Betta Rodeo Company has taken stock to every National Finals Rodeo since it entered the PRCA ranks and several of its bulls have provided high schools at the National Finals Rodeo.
As soon as the entry list is official, we will make sure Constitution readers know just which contestants will compete at the local event.
Busy indoor season
There have been some big moment for three Southwest Oklahoma PRCA tie-down ropers, starting with Bryson Sechrist of Apache who pocketed more than $20,000 by winning the Rodeo San Antonio title. At the time that money pushed Sechrist into the No. 2 spot in the world standings and gave him a big lift as he tries to qualify for his first Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
Sechrist has dropped to No. 7 in the world standings as of this week but he was competing at Rodeo Austin late Saturday night and if he can advance to the finals of that rodeo he can make another move up the standings.
The other two area tie-down ropers–Hunter Herrin of Apache and Ryan Jarrett of Comanche–were both competing in the finals of the rich Rodeo Houston Saturday but both failed to make it to the Final 4 Championship Round. Herrin claimed Super Series V title with earnings of more than $5,700 which will sure move him up in the world standings but he and Jarrett missed that golden payoff of $50,000 that would have made their road to the Nationals Finals Rodeo much easier.
Herrin’s success at Rodeo Houston comes just after he missed a golden opportunity to win at least $500,000 in The American at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Herrin, a former American champion, came through the qualifying and reached the Final 4 Shootout and he made a quick catch and appeared to be heading toward a huge paycheck but his calf started kicking and his bid for the big check went by the boards. That allowed former world champion Caleb Smidt to claim the American title in the roping event.
It’s amazing to watch The American in that huge stadium and from what we could see from the TV angles, the place looked packed with fans.
The next major PRCA rodeo will be in San Angelo, Texas, with more than $350,000 on the line. After that comes a couple of top California rodeos, the Red Bluff Roundup that starts April 1 with more than $340,000 in the purse and then the Clovis Rodeo with more than $200,000 on the line beginning April 24.