ALTUS — Western Oklahoma State College rodeo coach Jess Tierney entered the 2020 Clem McSpadden National Finals Steer Roping as the number eleven man in the world. Tierney had previously qualified for the event seven times and had high hopes for the 2020 season finale. The results of Tierney’s efforts during the first five rounds were not what he or his cheering section expected. “When I saw the steers I drew for the first night, I knew it would be a tough go. They just weren’t very good. Instead of taking what I was given and staying within myself I pushed too hard and the results were terrible.”
Day two of the event was a complete turnaround for the cowboy from Hermosa, South Dakota. Tierney split the 6th round win tying his steer in 10.4 seconds. Round 7 earned the WOSC coach another victory lap after a 9.9 second run. The good fortune continued in Round 8 with another winning time of 10.1 seconds. At this point in the night, the crowd began to realize that they were witnessing something that does not happen very often.
The 9th round earned Tierney his 4th go-round buckle of the night with a winning time of 9.8 seconds. His fastest time of the night, 9.5 seconds, garnered 4th place in round 10. “This felt outstanding,” Tierney said. “Friday night was a real humbling night. I drew some good cattle Saturday and just focused on what I know how to do, and it felt really good to have that kind of success. Winning one round is an honor; winning four is something I never dreamed of.”
At the conclusion of the two-day event, Coach Tierney ended the season number 5 in the world standings. Jess and his wife Teresa now consider Altus their home. They have two sons, Tommy Dale and Tripp. Jess is in his 4th season as the rodeo coach at Western Oklahoma State College.
