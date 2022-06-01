OKLAHOMA CITY — For softball fans, especially those from this state, we are embarking on one of the best weeks of the year.
Now, that’s already been true for most of the past 32 years, as all but one Women’s College World Series since 1990 has been hosted in Oklahoma City. But also, the Oklahoma State Cowgirls have made eight of their 14 WCWS appearances since 1990. Meanwhile, Oklahoma has made 15 of its 19 appearances since 2000, and the Sooners have won all five of their titles in that time frame as well.
But this year’s World Series might be an especially memorable one for fans in OK, in large part because there’s a strong case to be made that the best teams remaining are the two teams from Oklahoma. In fact, according to Caesars Sportsbook, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State have the most favorable odds to win the championship at +350 and +850, respectively.
Both teams, along with the six others descending upon Oklahoma City, have one goal in mind. But they carry with them two different narratives and legacies that could carry heavier weight as the tournament goes on.
For Oklahoma, a sixth national championship almost feels like a forgone conclusion. It’s not just that OU is ranked No. 1 and has been ever since Week 4 of last year, this Sooners squad is being discussed as the greatest team of all time. And it’s hard not to argue. For starters, they have just two losses — to teams who are among those at the WCWS — and have absolutely obliterated folks along the way. People don’t just marvel at the fact the Sooners keep winning, it’s how they’re winning.
Prime example? Two weekends ago when the Sooners won their home regional by decimating Texas A&M, 20-0. Amid all the PGA Championship and NBA playoffs talk, a decent chunk of my Twitter timeline was ablaze with shocked emoji and speechless softball pundits in response to just how overpowering the Sooners were. Sure, the Aggies had been a bubble team who lost 3/4ths of their SEC games, and sure, the Sooners had made a habit of run-ruling foes all season. But the fact that OU was able to save one of its most dominant performances for a postseason game against team it beat by just a single run the day before, and a program that was just five years removed from a trip to OKC, few — if any — teams can do that. They are perhaps the most dominant team the sport has ever seen. Not only are the Sooners expected to win the College World Series, for many, they’re expected to do something extraordinary. And while I highly doubt coach Patty Gasso is going to let them get overconfident or ahead of themselves, but OU only becomes the “greatest team ever” if they win the championship. And, as it is said, pride cometh before the fall.
Now, do I expect Oklahoma to fall? No, quite frankly, I don’t. However, this team isn’t invincible. As I mentioned, the two teams to beat Oklahoma this year are in the field of 8: Texas and Oklahoma State. And while the Sooners are overwhelming favorites, any case for someone from “the field” toppling this Goliath stems from this being one of the most unpredictable tournaments to date. Only three national seeds (top 8 teams as they were seeded for the tournament) made it to Oklahoma City and three of the eight remaining teams weren’t even in the top 16 seeds.
As also previously mentioned, Kenny Gajewski’s Cowgirls are the team with the second-best odds to take home the title. A lot of that also has to do with their draw, as Bracket 2 contains just one other team who earned a top-16 seed in the tournament (Florida). If the Cowgirls can get through the likes of Arizona, Oregon State and the Gators, they would be heading to the championship game, likely to face the team they beat for the Big 12 crown a few weekends back. And if you thought Bedlam was a heated rivalry before, imagine the temperature levels if a national title was on the line.
And while OSU fans were able to gloat and pound their chests for a while after that Big 12 championship, will that mean much if they can’t topple the Sooners in the “Big Dance”? Sure, you took one of the four season meetings, but can you beat them 2-out-of-3? And how would each team handle the emotions?
If it is crimson vs. orange for the national title, the headlines either way are pretty clear: whichever team wins, those players become legends forever.