Rainfall Friday afternoon and more wet weather forecasted later in the evening has forced World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and track officials to postpone Friday’s events at Lawton Speedway. Officials are working to find a suitable reschedule date later in the season.
Those who have already purchased tickets to Friday's race at Lawton can use those tickets for the rescheduled date. Once the new date is announced, those unable to make it to the rescheduled date will have the opportunity to request a refund.