The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series has confirmed a rescheduled weekend with The Greatest Show on Dirt returning to Lawton Speedway on Friday, October 29 and Devil’s Bowl (TX) Speedway on Saturday, October 30.
The series was supposed to come to Lawton on April 17 but was cancelled due to rain.
The new dates make Lawton and Devil’s Bowl crucial events in the championship chase as the final two races before World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte (NC) on Thursday-Saturday, November 4-6.
Tickets to the new Lawton and Devil’s Bowl dates will go on sale at 9:00am ET this Monday, May 3. If you have tickets from the original events on April 16-17, they will be good for the rescheduled races.