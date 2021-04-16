With rain throughout the evening on Thursday and more sweeping into the area tomorrow, officials have made the call to postpone Friday’s World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event at Lawton Speedway.
Series and track officials are looking at schedules with hopes of a return later in the season.
Those who have already purchased tickets to Friday’s race at Lawton can use those tickets for the rescheduled date. Once the new date is announced, those unable to make it to the rescheduled date will have the opportunity to request a refund.