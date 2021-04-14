The World of Outlaws is returning to the Lawton Speedway on Friday, with races starting at 7:30 p.m.
The support class that will run in addition to the sprint cars will be USRA limited modified.
Reserve seats are $39, general admission tickets are $35, children ages 6-12 get in for $10 and children 5 and under get in for free. Pit passes are $45. Tickets will be available at the gate.
Unlike last year, when COVID-19 was still extremely rampant, the speedway is allowing full attendance and not requiring masks.
“The city doesn’t have an ordinance anymore, they leave it up to the business,” Speedway promotor Marcy Davis said. “I can’t police that. That’s hard to do at an outdoor event.”
Founded in 1978, the World of Outlaws, based in Concord, NC, is the premier national touring series for dirt track racing in North America, featuring the most powerful cars on dirt, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series. The Lawton Speedway was one of the first tracks used in that inaugural season. Annually, the two series race nearly 140 times at tracks across the United States and Canada. CBS Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the World of Outlaws. DIRTVision® also broadcasts all World of Outlaws events over the Internet to fans around the world.
Pit gates open at 2 p.m. and the front gates open at 4. Hot laps start at 6 p.m., with races beginning at 7:30 p.m.
For more information, visit lawtonspeedway.com or call (580)-355-6417.