With the 2021 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series season coming to a close next weekend, a visit to Lawton Speedway this Saturday is one of the last stops on the season calendar.
The event will include the sprint cars as well as USRA limited modified vehicles.
Pit gates open at 2 p.m., the front gate opens at 4 p.m., hot laps will start at 6 p.m. and races will begin right around 7:30 p.m.
For almost 40 seasons, the Outlaws in Oklahoma has been a yearly tradition. A wide-ranging variety of seven different Sooner State tracks have graced the schedule and this Friday night, Lawton Speedway will join State Fair Speedway and Tulsa Speedway as the only three tracks to hold 10+ races.
Owassos own Daryn Pittman is the most recent winner in his home state, topping last year’s long-awaited Lawton return over Brad Sweet & David Gravel. When it comes to other Outlaw winners through 87 races in Oklahoma, only Donny Schatz, Kerry Madsen, and Brad Sweet are among the active crop to win within state lines.
A handful of local Oklahoma natives are expected to compete in Friday’s Feature, including Noah Gass of Mounds, OK, who has attended a career-high 23 events with The Greatest Show on Dirt this year.
General admission tickets are $35, children ages 6-12 get in for $10, children 5 and under get in for free. Reserve seats are $39 and pit passes are $45. Tickets are available at the gate or online at mpv.tickets.com.