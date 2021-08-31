ELGIN — The job of a football coach is seemingly never-ending.
There’s film study, game-planning, fundraising, dealing with parents, teachers and that’s not even accounting for on-the-field happenings.
At practice and in games, coaches are dealing with teenagers who are still mentally developing and are often in need of teaching, nurturing and the occasional prodding and pep talk.
So anything that can be done to take even the slightest amount of stress off of the coach’s shoulders is much-appreciated by the head of the program. When you have players who are capable of taking on more responsibility than others, that’s when the term “coach on the field” comes into play.
That’s where someone like Diego Ortiz comes in handy.
Ortiz is a senior safety for the Elgin Owls, but also doubles as an extension of coach Chalmer Wyatt on the field. Wyatt said he relies on Ortiz to make checks, audibles and to tell other players their assignements. Described by his coach as “the vocal leader for the back end”, Ortiz isn’t afraid to raise his voice to get his teammates’ attention. It’s part of why he was named one of the Owls’ captains this year.
Another reason is the intensity with which he plays the position. While Wyatt can’t be on the field, he knows he has a reliable senior in the secondary to put his mind more at ease.
“He’s going to make sure we’re doing everything right on defense,” Wyatt said. “He’s a great microphone for the defense.”
Part of what makes Ortiz dependable is a work ethic matched by few on the Elgin roster. He’s the first in line for every drill. He’s at the facilities on time. And when he’s not on the field, it’s not as if he has any free time. When he’s not studying or at practice, he’s often working a shift at Las Margaritas in Elgin. He said that whether it’s on the field or in the restaurant, his work ethic stays with him.
“I just try to make sure my homework is done first, and then I go to work,” Ortiz said. “I just try to put as much as I can into everything and hope for a good result in the end.”
As part of a military family, Ortiz has moved around plenty, including stops in Washington, D.C. and El Paso, where most of his family still lives. After moving to Elgin in 7th grade, Ortiz has become a steadying presence in the Elgin football program. A student of the game, he said his idol at the safety position is Seahawks standout Jamal Adams because of his ability to be a ball hawk, while also laying the lumber to someone. Ortiz hopes his stellar work ethic will carry him to college, where he hopes to study nursing.
“We’re in dire need of nurses right now,” he said. “I want to help people out and help this nation.”