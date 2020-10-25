For years Ron Stephens Stadium was my second home of sorts; it was a place I spent countless hours covering football games and to me it was a grand place indeed.
However, even before I started covering games at the old stadium, I had heard all the stories that made it even more special to so many who played on that grass surface.
Herb Jacobs, Gene Thrasher and Lew Johnson had already provided the lore of Ron Stephens Stadium and when I kept hearing more of those stories my love of the old place grew.
More about that history, but first it’s heartwarming to see the great scar on the venerable facility getting repaired. Back in the late 1990s, a portion of the rock wall along the southwest corner collapsed for some reason and it’s been a blight on the facility since.
Nobody is sure why that portion of the wall came down, but about that time a cell tower was raised in that area and some speculate the drilling for footings and the other work may have contributed to the collapse.
The good news is that now it’s being repaired thanks to the voters of Lawton who passed the recent bond issues.
Lawton Public Schools Facilities Director Jack Hanna said the work has already started.
“The bid came in right on target at $163,000 and the work is being done by a local contractor, RCJ Construction,” Hanna said. “Fred Alexander is the project manager and the masonry work is being done by another local man.”
Hanna said that when they started examining the area, they learned that the original small footings had deteriorated and that might have contributed to the problems. And, as far as the workers could determine, there was no rebar or reinforcement in those rock walls.
“What they are doing is cutting the rock back to where they have a square surface to work with, plus we are putting a new double gate in that area to allow for an additional entry gate,” Hanna said. “They have already started cleaning the rock and will repurpose it so the wall will match.”
To put the repairs into context, you need to look at the history of the facility. Ron Stephens Stadium was built in 1936 as part of the Works Progress Administration (WPA) role in putting people to work during the Great Depression.
In its heyday, before Cameron Stadium was built, Ron Stephens was the place where all the greats played. There are similar facilities in Altus, Hightower Stadium, and in Guthrie, Jelsma Stadium, that were also WPA projects and both the Bulldogs in Altus and Guthrie Bluejays still play their games in those facilities.
In fact, Jelsma Stadium, nicknamed the Rock, has long been touted as the “best stadium to watch a game” by many a sports writer and fans. The history of the facilities run parallel as Jelsma had its first game in 1936 as well.
While Guthrie and Altus still use their WPA facilities for varsity games, for the Lawton Public Schools, Ron Stephens is an insurance policy of sorts.
“I remember several years ago Lawton High was supposed to play Putnam City West at Cameron Stadium, but a transformer blew and they had to move the game to Ron Stephens,” Hanna said. “I think that our son Zach was a sophomore at LHS when that happened.”
I remember LHS and MacArthur playing their season opener at Ron Stephens Stadium when the first artificial turf installment at Cameron Stadium was not completed in time for the start of the season.
Hanna has his memories of the place as well.
“It started for me when I was playing football at Jefferson Elementary and we played the Lawton Midget Jamboree there,” he said. “After that I was playing 7th, 8th and 9th-grade games there. Then we had JV games there as a student at LHS.
“Then it morphed over to a great facility for middle school football as well as soccer. Since it’s still being used, there was a desire to get this project completed.”
Few stadiums can claim to have had Heisman Trophy winners and Pro Football Hall of Famers play at them, but Ron Stephens has that distinction since Roger Staubach came to Lawton as a quarterback for New Mexico Military Institute in 1960 and left with a sound defeat at the hands of Cameron University. That New Mexico Military team wound up 9-1 so the only blemish was to the powerful Aggies.
After a year at the Roswell school, Staubach went on to win the Heisman at Navy in 1963 and after that he joined the Dallas Cowboys where he led them to two Super Bowl titles before retiring. He entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985.
While I can’t be positive, I’m almost certain that former LHS great Will Shields had to have played at Ron Stephens at some point before leaving for Nebraska and then Kansas City where he wound up making the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015.
While there was always excitement at Ron Stephens, some of the most exciting games came when Tomlinson would meet arch rival Central, or when Eisenhower Junior High was a city power with Bob Richardson’s aerial assault.
But my highlight was the “Death Threat” game where Vaughn Lusby put on an amazing show in a MacArthur victory.
While ‘ve never saw the letter, it was purported to be from a fan at Weatherford and said if Lusby played, he might be sorry. Security was bolstered and while I never saw them, I was told law enforcement was posted on the wall in some areas to make sure there was no incident.
All Lusby did that night was score seven touchdowns and run through and around the Eagles all evening. That remains the most amazing feat this I’ve has ever seen in high school football and that includes some mighty amazing athletes.
The great thing, many older Lawtonians have their own great memories from Ron Stephens Stadium and hopefully in three months or so if they want to take their kids to see the facility, it will be back like the old days, ready for many more decades to come when it’s needed.