TYLER, Texas – Cameron’s baseball team fell in a pitcher’s duel, 3-0, in the opening game of a four-game set at No. 22 UT Tyler late Friday night.
Cameron entered its first game against the ranked Patriots on the heals of their first Lone Star Conference series win last weekend. The struck for 24 runs in their four games against Texas A&M International but were held scoreless in the opener at Tyler.
The two teams combined for just four hits in the contest, with the Aggies leaving five runners on base and the Patriots leaving nine on the base-paths.
CU starter Michael Womack was rolling early on against UTT. The Lawton native started things off with three strikeouts in the opening frame, on his way to his second straight seven punch-out outing. Womack held the LSC’s second best offense hitless through 6.1 innings before running into trouble in the seventh.
A one-out triple set the table for UTT in their only run-scoring inning of the contest. A walk in the next at-bat led to Womack getting pulled for Tyler Cornett, who did not record an out before giving way to Kalen Haynes. A wild pitch and a passed ball led to two of the Patriots three runs in the inning, giving starter Austin Schneider plenty of run support during his career-night.
Schneider gave up just two hits during his complete-game shutout and struck out a program-high 17 batters on his way to the win.
One of those hits came off the bat of CU leadoff hitter Izrael Trevino, a double in the third inning. Trevino also walked to reach base twice in the contest, while Ryan Carter provided the Aggies’ second hit.
The Aggies, now 4-11 on the season, will look to provide their next two starters a little more run support as the two teams play a doubleheader on Saturday with a twi-night doubleheader.