OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawton High School wasted little time wrapping up another district victory Friday, scoring on six of its first offensive possessions to dominate U.S. Grant in a 57-0 blowout at Spiegel Stadium.
Not to be outdone, the LHS defense also tacked on a touchdown with a pick-6 by Andrew Jacobson and all of that dominance had the Wolverines up by 50-0 margin late in the first half.
At that point both coaching staffs agreed that there was a need for a running clock and the rest of the game moved on fast as the backups saw action after the break.
The early offensive barrage was enough to put the Wolverines’ reserve into action in the first half and even the pups fared well.
The first drive covered 80 and it took just four plays, the payoff coming when quarterback Devarius Hardy found Kobe Nichols on a screen pass and the senior wide out took it the final 33 yards with 10:59 left in the first quarter. Joseph Kim tacked on the PAT and LHS was in front for good.
The defense did its part, getting an interception from Blake Eastwood who tracked down an errant pass after LHS teammate Aidan Hooee batted the ball in the air and forced the turnover. Eastwood returned the ball to the Grant 25.
It took the LHS offense just four plays to score with Hardy getting the final yard with 9:08 left in the first quarter. This time, Hardy hit Jacobson with the two-point pass on the old swinging gate and it was 15-0.
The Generals took the ensuing kickoff at their own 28 and actually had a good first-down play, setting up a 1st-and-4. But a false start moved it back and on 2nd-and-six, Jacobson stepped in front of a Grant pass, made the interception and raced into the end zone with 7:50 still remaining in the first quarter. Kim was true again and the lead had grown to 22-0.
Grant got its only first down of the first half on its next drive but on 3rd-and-18 from its own 19, the Generals tried another pass and this time it was Devin Simpson who made the interception and added a good return as well but that was wiped out by an illegal block call on LHS.
That set the Wolverines up at their own 47 and despite a pair of penalties, they quickly marched downfield with Hardy hitting Frank Rowe twice, the first for a 23-yard gainer to overcome a 2nd-and-20, then those two hooked up for the touchdown from 24 yards out. Kim’s PAT made it 29-0 and this one was all but officially in the win column for LHS.
After that Tyron Amacker scored on a 14-yard run, Hardy hit Pene Vaisagote for a 39-yard TD on another screen pass and then freshman Nathan Jones scored on a 3-yard run as the score soared to half a century.
Offensive series were few and far between with the running clock in the second half but the LHS reserves put a touchdown on the board on a 6-yard run by Jones. On that series, Vaisagote was in at quarterback and ran the club effectively, although he didn’t need to throw the ball as the LHS line dominated up front against the tired Generals.
With the win, the Wolverines climbed to 3-2 in District 6AII-1 with two games remaining, home against Deer Creek-Edmond next week and then at Del City on the final night of the season. District leader Del City was tied late against Deer Creek, while Putnam North was leading Midwest City in two very important games that could aid the LHS playoff position.