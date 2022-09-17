Lawton High School’s offense has gotten a good deal of hype during the early part of the 2022 season but Friday the Wolverines’ defense came up with a critical stop to preserve a 30-16 victory over arch rival Eisenhower before a standing-room-only crowd at Cameron Stadium.
LHS claimed the City Championship with the win and it also claimed the All-American Rivalry Series Trophy.
But this was not an easy win as the Eagles managed to stay in the game until the end thanks to a few big offensive plays and a stingy defense.
One of the biggest offensive plays came when quarterback Ziaire Walton was able to get a screen pass to Rashaud Hurd who raced 40 yards to score with 9:43 remaining in the game. Aldo Hernandez toed the PAT and the Eagles were down 22-16 with plenty of time remaining.
LHS wound up getting out to the 16-yard-line on the ensuing kickoff and three running plays left LHS with a 3rd-and-3. Frank Rowe was able to gain just two yards, forcing an apparent LHS punt. The snap was bad and Pene Vasiagote took off to try and get the first down. He appeared to have the needed yardage but a block-in-the back penalty wiped it out.
A short punt left Ike just 37 yards from a possible go-ahead touchdown. Ike faced a 4th-and-1 but Walton picked up that first down to keep the Ike hopes alive.
Walton got just two yards on first down, then two straight incompletions left Ike facing a 4th-and-8.
Hernandez came out to try a field goal to trim the margin to three but a bad snap knocked the Eagles out of even getting the field goal and that’s when LHS salted the game away with the Tyrone Amacker power offense.
The talented senior carried eight straight times to get a first down at the Ike 16. Another carry set up a 3rd-and-3 but that turned into a 3rd-and-17 when LHS was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
It didn’t matter as Amacker bolted over the left side and raced into the end zone to erase all doubt.
“Amacker is a stud so we just kept giving him the ball and letting him get what he could,” Breeze said. “We had some sloppy mistakes that allowed them to hang around. We get those quick two scores and then just couldn’t get things rolling again. Too many penalties and mental mistakes.
“There at the end we just kept it simple and gave Tyrone the ball and they couldn’t stop him. We had chances early but we had a couple of big drops and then got the penalties at the worst possible time.”
For Ike Coach Javon Harris he was happy with how his club fought until the end but he said they keep making mistakes that are hurting their consistency.
“We just have to be more focused and we have to keep working on being disciplined,” he said. “We had our chances but just needed to make a couple more big plays there at the end.”
LHS seemed ready to take command early, scoring twice in the first 4:38 of the game. Ike’s first punt of the night went just 12 yards and Rowe used just three plays to cover the 10 yards to the goal-line.
Ike was unable to pick up a first down on its second series and this time LHS went just 26 yards to score with Devarious Hardy scoring from one yard out.
The Eagles finally started getting their offense going, moving to the LHS 15 where the Eagles missed a short field goal.
But late in the second quarter the Eagles marched downfield and on a 4th-and-goal from the 9, Harris gave Hernandez another chance and the senior boomed the field goal to make it 14-3 with 1:27 left in the half.
“I just thought we needed something out of that drive,” Harris said. “It gave us a little spark and as it turned out we were able to give ourselves a chance.”