MOORE — Knowing his team was viewed as the underdog against the top-ranked team in the state, Eric Wiley asked his Lawton High players to prepare themselves for the moment.
“I just said, ‘Get ready, fellas, because we’re about to go out there and shock the world,’” Wiley said.
Shock the world they did.
One night after beating the top-ranked team in Class 3A, the Lawton High boys took down Southmoore, the No. 1 team in Class 6A, 66-61 in the semifinals of the John Nobles Classic in Moore.
Sep Reese had 14 points, with Jamel Graves pitching in 12 and Laquon Williams 10. The Wolverines advance to the title game against nationally-ranked Sunrise Christian Academy from Kansas. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m.
Other teams advance to title games
Two other tournaments will feature teams from Comanche County in championship matchups. The Cache and MacArthur girls are in the final of Shortgrass Invitational at Altus. Meanwhile, the MacArthur boys will face Lawton Christian in the final of the Sweet Pea Invitational in Newcastle.
At the Stephens County Tournament, Comanche and Marlow face off in the girls title game at 6:30 while Marlow and Velma-Alma match up in the boys championship.