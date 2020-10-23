A win over a team you’re supposed to beat can sometimes be hard to get excited about.
But when it’s a team’s first taste of victory in over a month, it’s extremely welcome.
Lawton High scored 50 points in the first half against US Grant on Thursday night en route to a 57-6 victory over the Generals at Cameron Stadium.
And even though the outcome was never truly in doubt, it was still a necessary confidence-booster for a team that hadn’t won a football game since Sept. 18 as two weeks of canceled games were sandwiched between district losses to Midwest City and Stillwater.
“It was big for us to get our confidence back and get our swagger back,” head coach Ryan Breeze said. “We had those two games canceled in a row and then we had to play Stillwater after a two-week break and we just weren’t ready to play.”
Christian Houston ran for 115 yards and 2 touchdowns, all in less than 2 quarters of play. Meanwhile, senior Antonio Galbreath rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Donovan Dorsey was on the mark during his half of action, connecting on 5 of 7 passes for 169 yards and 3 touchdowns.
The Wolverines were able to get the big play working early as four of Lawton High’s first-half scoring drives were four plays or fewer. Three of Dorsey’s completions went for 45 yards or more.
But the LHS defense and special teams also got in on the act. Albert Baker and the defense were active, sacking Generals quarterback Stacyion Gay four times in the first half. And when the Grant punter flubbed a punt attempt near his own end zone, Jamal Hurd was able to fall on the loose ball for a score that put LHS up 21-0.
The lead swelled to 36-0 in the 2nd quarter. After forcing a punt, LHS scored immediately when Esariuan Gilmore-Kelly caught a screen pass from Dorsey and took it 56 yards to the house. The Generals fumbled the ensuing kickoff, with LHS recovering at the US Grant 40. On the very next play from scrimmage, Baker found a crease and darted downfield, breaking a tackle on his way to the end zone.
Although LHS rolled on the scoreboard, Breeze still gave credit to a US Grant team that gave LHS some headaches with three pass completions for 20 or more yards.
“Those kids are still good athletes,” Breeze said. “They have some big kids who can really run, but we’ll look at the film and be our own biggest critic.”
Lawton High (4-2, 1-2 District 6AII-1) has road games against Edmond Deer Creek and Del City left. And while the recent OSSAA ruling means all teams are eligible to play in the playoffs, Breeze said his team is not satisfied with just getting there. They want a high enough seed that they can host someone at Cameron Stadium.
“That’s a big deal to us. Our next two games are on the road and if we’re able to win those games, we should be able to host a playoff game,” Breeze said. “Once you get to the playoffs, throw out the records.”