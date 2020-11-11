While many considered 2019 a “down year” for Lawton High School football (by Wolverine standards, at least), 2020 has become yet another year that many around the program would likely rather forget.
After starting the season 3-0, the Wolverines were humbled by Midwest City, had the next two games canceled and then lost three of the next four to finish at 4-4 and sixth in the district.
But much of the hardships the Wolverines faced this year were as unexpected and unpredictable as the year itself has been, from injuries to COVID-19 to the starting quarterback leaving the team before the final game of the season.
Already without several starters, LHS went to the season final at Del City without Donovan Dorsey, who had started all season long. It was just another on a laundry list of adversity head coach Ryan Breeze’s team faced this year.
“It’s been tough,” Breeze said. “We went into the game with Del City with four starters out and lost two during the game. It’s been hard.”
Last year, Lawton High missed the playoffs for the first time in seven years. But missing the playoffs two years in a row? That hadn’t happened since 2003 and ‘04, when many of the current Wolverines could barely walk or talk. And in a normal year, LHS would have missed the playoffs, finishing as the sixth seed in its district. But because of the OSSAA’s initiative to not punish teams who had to miss games due to COVID-19, all teams are eligible, meaning Lawton High still has a chance to make this season a memorable one.
However, the task is a tall one, as Lawton High travels to Tulsa to face a Booker T. Washington team loaded with talent with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
But the amount of talent on Booker T’s roster doesn’t unnerve Breeze. Despite the likes of Arkansas commit Keuan Parker and junior super-recruit Gentry Williams (neither of whom played in the Hornets’ loss to Bixby last week), Breeze says last week’s game readied his team for just about any amount of talent they’ll see. Plus, his team has already been through plenty this year.
“The COVID hit right after the Midwest City game and we went two weeks with 30 kids out,” Breeze said. “That hit us in a number of ways, most notably in experience. Those kids weren’t getting reps in practice or playing games. Of those 30, 15 were starters. So that set us back.”
Lawton High’s biggest strength going into the game against the Hornets is likely in the trenches, where Romeo Blanton, Jaylen Amacker and the rest of the line will try to provide running lanes for Christian Houston. They will also be tasked with giving sophomore quarterback Devarius “Bubba” Hardy time to find his targets. Thrust into the starting role after Dorsey’s abrupt departure, Hardy became just the third sophomore quarterback since 1984 to start a varsity game for Lawton High, joining Cody Miller and Charles Thompson. Put into a tough situation, Hardy performed admirably, his coach said, and is more than ready for his postseason moment.
“He never flinched,” Breeze said. “He came in and played really well. He made some plays with his feet, extended some plays and did well for us.”
Since the creation of 6A Division II, Lawton High has faced BTW three times, going 2-1 against the Hornets. Each of LHS’ wins came during state title game runs in 2014 and ‘16, while the most recent meeting, in 2017, saw Booker T thrash the Wolverines 50-12 en route to a state championship.