STILLWATER — Normally, the name Gundy conjures up visions of passes flying all over the field. But on Thursday night, the youngest member of that family — Stillwater High quarterback Gage — used his feet to really get his team going in a 49-13 rout of Lawton High in a key District 6AII-2 contest.
Gundy scored on runs of 68 and 12 yards in the first half to really blow the game open. And, just like dad Mike and brother Gunnar, the youngest Gundy proved he could throw, tossing for a pair of scores as the Pioneers took complete command.
The game was vital to both clubs as they came in tied for second in the district with Deer Creek-Edmond and Midwest City, all at 2-1 and only trailing leader Del City at 3-0.
As explosive as the Stillwater offense was, LHS was hurt by missed tackles and busted assignments on two touchdowns.
On the other side of the ball, the Wolverines were unable to get much going, rushing for just 21 yards and passing for 97 in the first half. Seventy of the LHS passing yards came on the Wolverines’ only first-half score, that a slant route that Devarius Hardy had just enough time to hit Frank Rowe who broke one tackle and raced in for the score.
That was the only threat the Wolverines could muster in the first half against the wacky Stillwater defense that featured all 11 defenders lined up five yards from the line of scrimmage before either rushing or dropping back into coverage.
The second half didn’t go any better for the Wolverines as Hardy was under constant pressure from the Stillwater defense. On the rare occasions he had time to throw, his passes were either dropped or sailed off-target.
For the game, Hardy completed 12 of 28 passes for 164 yards and one touchdown. He had two of his passes intercepted, one which the Pioneers turned into a pick-6 late in the game.
The Wolverines were able to rush for just 58 net yards, with Tyron Amacker running for 75 and freshman Nathen Jones able to rush for 41 yards on just five carries, the last one an 11-yard touchdown. However, negative plays negated whatever success the Wolverines were able to find on the ground.
Things got a little chippy late in the game when the Pioneers, who were leading 42-7 at the time, faked a punt for a first down and then tried another gamble on a fourth down. However, the Wolverines stopped that play to escape further damage.
Gundy, a 6-3 junior, rushed for 139 yards on 11 carries to lead Stillwater on the ground and he completed 9-of-16 passes for 151 yards.
The Wolverines will visit U.S. Grant in their next district encounter next week.