The good news for MacArthur and Lawton High is there is still hope, still a chance to get to their respective state tournaments.
But after Friday’s Area championship games, that might be the only good news for the team’s coaches as both teams suffered massive scoring droughts in losses.
After building a 16-5 lead on Edmond Memorial at the end of one quarter, the Lawton High boys became lifeless on offense, scoring just 13 points the rest of the game in a 42-29 loss to the Bulldogs in Yukon.
Meanwhile, in Moore, the Highlanders fell behind early to top-ranked Del City in their Class 5A Area championship game. And while Mac had a size disadvantage, it was the Highlanders’ inability to make early shots that cost them in an 88-60 loss.
Both teams can still advance to the state tournament with wins in their consolation round games tonight, with both teams facing opponents they vanquished during the season. Mac plays Ardmore, whom they defeated twice, while Lawton High gets a rematch with Southmoore, whom Lawton High beat in the John Nobles Invitational back in January, when Southmoore was ranked No. 1 in the state.
Both games start at 6:30 p.m.
Lawton High falls silent after 1st quarter
Friday’s game could not have started off better for the Wolverines. Eric Wiley and Marty Perry each hit 3-pointers while Ashawnti Hunter, playing for the first time in several games, stretched the Edmond defense.
But after building a 16-5 lead, the Wolverines went ice-cold, going nearly seven minutes without a point and not making a single field goal in the second quarter. The Bulldogs hung around, and Keyshawn Spotwood’s 3-pointer just before halftime made it 17-14 LHS at the half.
The second half belonged to Bulldogs sophomore JV Seat, who, despite being 6’3, boxed out the much taller posts from LHS in a 24-point performance. But even if the Wolverines had been able to corral Seat, coach Eric Wiley felt it might not have mattered with the lackadaisical way his team played on offense.
“After the first quarter, we were just stagnant on offense,” Wiley said. “We just would not make the extra pass. And it’s something we talked about, making the extra pass.
“When we get beat, we do things that aren’t like us: we have posts shooting 3’s, we have guards not making the extra pass. We’re just unorthodox.”
Perhaps nothing was more unorthodox than leading scorer, Marty Perry, who averages 14.8 points per game, being held to five points, all in the first quarter.
Hunter led LHS with 12 points, while Sep Reese had six.
Lawton High faces a tough Southmoore team who beat Northwest Classen by 16 on Friday. Despite beating the SaberCats in their hometown six weeks ago, Wiley knows his team won’t be able to sleepwalk if it wants to earn a spot in the state tournament.
“We’ve got to make them play defense,” Wiley said. “We can’t get dependent on the 3-point shot. We’ve just to got to focus on what got us here.”
Mac boys go cold early, fall to Del City
Marco Gagliardi was proud of how his team fought back against the No. 1 team in Class 5A.
Unfortunately for the MacArthur coach, that fight was on display after his team had already fallen far behind Del City.
The Highlanders fell behind 22-9 after one quarter, and trailed by 19 at halftime. At one point in the first half, Mac missed 14 of 15 shots.
“We just got off to a bad start,” Gagliardi said. “We didn’t get shots to fall. We’ve just got to handle the pressure better. Hopefully, this is a learning experience for us.”
Arzhonte Dallas led the way with 23 points while Danquez Dawsey chipped in 19.
MacArthur now faces an Ardmore team they beat twice on the season, including a 95-51 thumping just 15 days ago. But this game has much more riding on it, a point Gagliardi hopes his team understands.
“You’ve just got to try to make the kids understand the magnitude of the game,” Gagliardi said. “It’s a chance to go back to the state tournament for a second straight year. It’s a chance to face a team like Tulsa Memorial again. (There’s) a lot to play for, a whole lot to play for.”