Lawton High School saw a 14-point lead vanish in less than three minutes but somehow the Wolverines scratched out a tense 62-59 victory over Putnam City Saturday to claim the title in the First Coliseum Invitational Tournament.
This one started out in rare fashion with a technical on the Pirates for dunking in pre-game warmups and spotting the Wolverines a 2-0 lead before the clock ever moved. While dunks are allowed in warmups when the officials aren’t present, once the crew came to the court that rule is enforced and while fans didn’t like it, the ruling was handled according to the rulebook.
Both teams had plenty of talented athletes and the pace was fast from the outset but it really got intense after the break but the Wolverines had the edge and slowly pulled in front, owning a seven-point lead entering the fourth quarter.
The lead continued to grow until it peaked at 60-46 with 3:23 remaining in the game. LHS coach Cole Lehr called a timeout at that point to settle his crew down, expecting the Pirates to turn up the pressure, which they did.
LHS didn’t score again until the 1:37 mark when Tavarius Deans hit one of two free throws to make it 61-55. An LHS turnover opened the door for the Pirates to get inside and draw a foul which produced a pair of free throws to make it 61-57,
The Wolverines, already in deep foul trouble got one free throw from freshman Deauyyahn Young with 35 seconds remaining but the Pirates added two more free throws on the other end to make it 62-59 with 25 seconds remaining.
Young had another chance to extend the lead but was unable to hit from the foul line and PC came down and got a good look at a three with 10.8 seconds remaining. The Pirates were forced to foul again with 3.1 seconds remaining once again Young was sent to the line. He missed the first but calmly sank the second to clinch the outcome and the Pirates never got off a final shot.
“We had been talking a great deal about handling adversity,” Lehr said after the game. “Last year that was something we didn’t always do well. I think we played the three best teams in this field and the guys found a way to win. We have to keep getting better and not let things we can’t control bother us. The players, and even I, must do a better job of controlling emotions and focusing on doing what we need to do and not worry about the things out of our control.”
Fouls were a problem for both teams but when the reserves got their chances they made some plays.
“Some of our big dogs got into foul trouble and we had younger guys come up big when we needed them,” Lehr said. “Our goal was to keep Memorial under 60 Friday and when we were able to do that it showed our defensive plans are working like we had hoped. Our guys played hard and that’s the first thing we ask of them.”
Earlier Saturday Tulsa Memorial’s pressure defense took a heavy toll on MacArthur as the Chargers outscored the Highlanders, 42-9 in the second half to coast to an easy 68-29 victory in the battle for third place.
Memorial just kept cranking up the defensive pressure in the second half and Mac just wasn’t able to contend in the backcourt and when the Highlanders did get a chance to launch a shot seldom did they find the mark.