Lawton High School saw a 14-point lead vanish in less than three minutes but somehow the Wolverines scratched out a tense 62-59 victory over Putnam City Saturday to claim the title in the First Coliseum Invitational Tournament.

This one started out in rare fashion with a technical on the Pirates for dunking in pre-game warmups and spotting the Wolverines a 2-0 lead before the clock ever moved. While dunks are allowed in warmups when the officials aren’t present, once the crew came to the court that rule is enforced and while fans didn’t like it, the ruling was handled according to the rulebook.

