Needing to win its final two games to stay in the playoff chase, the Lawton Wolverines knew a win over Edmond Deer Creek would be step one.
Unfortunately for Lawton High, that win wouldn't come, as Deer Creek triumphed 67-20 over the Wolverines.
After LHS had a 3-and-out on its first possession, Deer Creek running back Deontaye Wilson got two big runs to set up a scoring situation for the Antlers. Quarterback Brent Pense would use his first throw of the game on his first touchdown pass, finding Michael Holley for the 21-yard touchdown. Grayson Miller would convert the point-after kick, giving Deer Creek an early 7-0 lead.
As the first quarter ended, the Antlers looked primed to score once again after another Wolverine three and out. Pense would to throw his second touchdown pass, but Devin Simpson would get the interception, ending the first quarter with a 7-0 Deer Creek lead.
Deer Creek’s Mason Miller would kickstart the second quarter with a 13-yard catch from Pense. With Deer Creek in scoring position, the Wolverine defense would hold strong and force a fourth-down situation. Grayson Miller would connect the 19-yard field goal, giving Deer Creek a 10-0 lead.
The Wolverines would look to get their offense going, but a sack by Jevion Jones would cause Darvarius Hardy to fumble the ball. With the ball down inside the Wolverine 20-yard line, the Antlers would settle for a 34-yard field goal by Miller once again to set the score at 13-0.
After another Wolverine 3-and-out, the Antlers would find Bryson Rouse for a 15-yard catch. Rouse would continue to find his groove, but this time it would turn into a 29-yard touchdown reception from Pense. The Antlers would use a little trickery for the two-point play as Pense would catch the two-point conversion, making it 21-0 in Deer Creek’s favor.
The Wolverines would retaliate to the Antlers score with a huge play from Pene Vasisagote for a 30-yard reception. Flipping the field on the Antlers, Blake Eastwood would set up the Wolverines with a first-and goal situation from the one-yard line.
Hardy would get the one-yard rushing touchdown to get the Wolverines their first score of the night. Joseph Kim would come on and successfully convert the point-after kick to make it a 21-7 Deer Creek lead going into halftime.
Coming out of the break, Wilson would get the running attack started for the Antlers. The Wolverine defense would force a third field goal, as Miller would convert the 21-yard field goal to make the score 24-7. After the ensuing kickoff, Rouse would step in front of a Hardy pass and get the interception to give his offense the ball back.
Down inside the Wolverine 20-yard line again, Mason Miller would finish the drive from seven yards out to get his first touchdown of the night. Grayson Miller would come on and convert his third point after kick, making it a 31-7.
After another three and out by the Wolverines, Deer Creek’s Connor Hamilton would take the 45-yard punt from Amacker and run it in for a touchdown. Miller would come on for the point after kick, successfully converting the attempt to make it a 38-7 Antlers lead.
Bad would go to worse for the Wolverines. After being down inside the ten-yard line, a bad snap would lead to a safety, giving the Antlers a 40-7 lead. Mason Miller would get his second touchdown of the night, scoring from 11-yards out. After another point after kick by Miller, the Antlers would lead 47-7.
Hamilton continued to be a factor in for Deer Creek’s special teams. The junior would take another punt return for a touchdown, from 43-yards this time. Miller would come on once again to successfully get the point after attempt, making the score 54-7 heading into the fourth quarter.
In a matter of two minutes, the Wolverines would get 13 points on the board. On the first score, Hardy would find Kobe Nichols for a 22-yard passing touchdown. The two-point conversion would be no good, making the score 61-13. After an onside recovery by Lawton High, Nathen Jones would get his first touchdown of the game from 15-yards out. Kim would convert the point after kick, making the score 61-20.
Deer Creek added another touchdown to reach the final score.
After the game, Lawton High head football coach Ryan Breeze talked about the game and how it went downhill for the Wolverines, and their next contest against a top five team in Del City.
“It kind of spiraled out of control pretty quick. We gave up three returns for touchdowns in the third and it got out of control In hurry,” Breeze said. “We did not roll over and die. We scored touchdowns late but it's really frustrating right now. We are going to try to regroup and knock off Del City to get into playoffs.”
As Coach Breeze said, the Wolverines will have their regular season finale next Friday at 7 p.m. as they host the Del City Eagles at Cameron Stadium.