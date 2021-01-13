Both Lawton High basketball teams faced steep tasks on Tuesday night when highly ranked Carl Albert squads came to town.
Neither the LHS girls nor boys could slow down the opposition in a lopsided sweep at the collective hands of the Titans. The Lady Wolverines started strong but a long cold spell offensively was too much to overcome in a 76-46 loss.
Meanwhile, the Lawton High boys were beaten by the No. 1 team in Class 5A, 86-49.
The Lawton High girls were down 10-8 in the first quarter before a cold spell. The Titans proceeded to go on a 22-0 run before a free throw ended the drought and a Nina Perry fast break lay-up marked Lawton High’s first field goal in nearly a full quarter of play.
But that stretch turned out to not be an aberration. Lawton High had trouble scoring at times, but also had trouble keeping the No. 2 Titans off the scoreboard. Dalena Fisher led all scorers with 26 points for the Lady Wolverines, while Perry chipped in with 10. But turnovers, mistakes and the red-hot shooting of Carl Albert’s Kamryn Sutton were just too much. Sutton hit six 3-pointers on her way to 22 points.
Lawton High (2-5) will play Eisenhower at the Great Plains Coliseum on Friday. Tipoff is at 6 p.m.
The LHS boys had just as much trouble putting up points. Although Tyron Amacker had 14, Javon Dean had 10 and Keyonte Kauley came off the bench to go 4-for-4 from the field, the team went 3-of-18 from beyond the arc.
The Wolverines (1-6) also draw Ike on Friday night, starting right after the girls.