Lawton High School put three touchdowns on the scoreboard in a matter of just one minute and 29 seconds of the third quarter to take command in route to a 51-26 victory over MacArthur Friday night at Cameron Stadium.
The Wolverines led 21-14 at halftime after both teams struggled at times with turnovers, penalties and mistakes in critical situations.
“We hurt ourselves there in the first half but still had the lead,” LHS coach Ryan Breeze said. “We had a fumble and we had a couple of bad penalties and we had a chance to be up by more than a touchdown had we been clean there on a couple of those mistakes. But we really got rolling there in the third quarter and our guys up front started getting some movement, our backs ran hard and we started dominating in that stretch.”
LHS is now 2-0 and will face Eisenhower Friday in its next outing with the City Championship on the line. Mac has a bye next week.
LHS opened the second half with a 70-yard touchdown drive that featured just five plays, the touchdown coming on a reverse by Tyrone Amacker after quarterback Devarious Hardy made it possible with a great play at the mesh point.
Mac’s defense sniffed out the reverse and had a defender in Hardy’s face but the big senior quarterback was strong enough to hold off the defender with one arm and get the ball to Amacker.
“That was a great play by Hardy,” Breeze said. “They had a guy there in position to bust up the play but Hardy just managed to get the ball to Amacker and he did the rest.”
Joseph Kim added the PAT and the LHS lead had grown to 28-14 with 9:39 remaining in the third quarter.
Mac started again at the 20 after another touchback from LHS kicker Joseph Kim who boomed the ball into the end zone on every kickoff except one.
Then to make matters worse, the Highlanders had a costly pre-snap false start penalty setting up a 3rd-and-8. On the next play Max quarterback Gage Graham had an open receiver but LHS cornerback Zane Nelson tipped the ball away from the receiver and Mac had to punt.
A short punt set LHS up just 42 yards from the end zone and twice on that series Mac was guilty of 15-yard penalties. On the ninth play of the drive Hardy scored from one yard out with 4:10 left in the third quarter. Kim’s PAT made it 35-14 but Mac still had plenty of time to make things interesting if it could avoid the mistakes it hadn’t made in getting off to a 2-0 start this season.
Once again Kim pinned Mac deep with another touchback but now the Highlanders had the benefit of an easterly wind and they tried to take advantage.
Graham rolled to his right and found Dominic Collins streaking down the sideline. But Graham was unable to get much on the throw and it came up short and right into the hands of Zane Nelson who came back to the ball, made the interception and took the ball to the Mac 1-yard-line before being pushed out of bounds.
Hardy got that yard on the next play and Kim hit the PAT for a 41-14 lead with 3:31 left in the third quarter.
The final score in the take-command surge came on a 3rd-and-7 play when Graham tried to roll left to avoid pressure and fumbled the ball as he was hit.
LHS defender Frederick Richmond picked up the bouncing ball and coasted to the end zone with 2:31 left in the third quarter for another TD. LHS finally had a mistake of its own as the snap on the PAT was bad and Kim never got a chance to boot the ball, leaving the score at 48-14 and sending many fans home with more than a quarter remaining.
The Wolverines then were content to run the ball and milk the clock. Kim, who is quickly becoming a hot recruiting target, had a chance to tack on the final LHS points, nailing a 42-yard field goal with 6:56 left in the game.
“Joseph is such a great part of this team with not only his PATs and field goals but those touchbacks,” Breeze said. “Mac’s always had good return guys and when you keep driving those into the end zone, it frustrates those return guys and it’s great to limit that part of any team’s ability to get good field position.”
LHS rushed for 270 yards and that helped wear down the Mac defense and allowed the Wolverines to be content with the run game and not have to force the ball in the air. Hardy did hit 7-of-11 for 96 yards.
Mac was led by Jeremy Hutchinson with 147 yards on 20 carries. Graham completed 9-of-19 for 115 yards but the two interceptions were costly during Mac’s bid to get back in the game in the second half.