Stopping Mac thjreat

Lawton High School's Zane Nelson, left, bats down a MacArthur passing attempt during Friday's game at Cameron Stadium. The LHS defense intercepted two Mac passes and recovered two fumbles to help spark the Wolverines to a 51-26 victory.

 Stephen Miller/staff

Lawton High School put three touchdowns on the scoreboard in a matter of just one minute and 29 seconds of the third quarter to take command in route to a 51-26 victory over MacArthur Friday night at Cameron Stadium.

The Wolverines led 21-14 at halftime after both teams struggled at times with turnovers, penalties and mistakes in critical situations.

