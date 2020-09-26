MIDWEST CITY — Lawton High entered Friday night’s game against the Midwest City Bombers undefeated at 3-0. However, a couple of interceptions from a Bomber defense that resembled a brick wall most of the night sent the Wolverines back to Lawton with a loss under their belt, falling 34-9.
“(Midwest City) have a lot of tools and a lot of athletes over there,” Wolverines head coach Ryan Breeze said. “We had a couple of bad passes that hurt. Field position was a big disadvantage for us, but that’s also on the defense because we let (Midwest City) drive the ball. I think our character was revealed a little bit too. We saw who played hard and who didn’t coming into the second half.”
The Wolverines were able to score a field goal early in the first quarter after a hard drive that saw senior Christian Houston carry the ball 5 times for 23-yards, moving the ball to the Bombers 17-yardline with 7:51 left in the first.
On Midwest City’s first play after the kickoff, sophomore defensive back Devin Simpson intercepted a pass with 7:35 left, but senior quarterback Donovan Dorsey and the Wolverine offense were unable to take advantage of the early turnover. The Bomber defense steamrolled the Wolverines O-line, sacking Dorsey and forcing a 4 and 13 turnover. A quarterback sneak from the Bombers and a facemask penalty on the Wolverines led to a Midwest City touchdown with 4:22 left in first quarter. The Wolverines ended the first quarter down 7-3.
It only got worse for the beleaguered Lawton High team. After a turnover on downs from the Bombers, Dorsey threw his second interception of the night on a pass intended for Caeleb Fuller but was picked off by Bomber middle linebacker Kristawn Friday. Friday took advantage of the confused offensive line and ran the interception back for a touchdown, pulling further ahead at 14-3.
The Wolverines struggled down the field, with Dorsey getting sacked twice in the backfield, but a touchdown pass to Fuller put 6 more points on the board for Lawton with 5:45 left in the half. That would be the last time the Wolverines would score, after a failed two-point conversion pass to Fuller. The Bombers scored once more with seconds remaining in the half, but fumbled the extra-point kick, sending the Wolverines to the locker room down 20-9.
The second half was littered with fumbles, interceptions and the hopes of a team who took an early lead. The Bombers scored twice more before the final whistle and the Wolverines took a quiet bus ride home.
“It’s hard to go through that,” defensive lineman Romeo Blanton said about the loss. “I don’t take any loss lightly, but this one was tough. We’re going to have to work harder every day at practice. We can still win and make it into the playoffs, we have the team to do that, but we’re going to have work harder. We played a bad game, made some big mistakes but we can come back from this.”
Lawton High (3-1, 0-1 in district play) is scheduled to Northwest Classen this Friday, but Oklahoma City Public Schools announced on Friday that they will cancel athletics until further notice, effective Monday.