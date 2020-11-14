TULSA — A 23-yard touchdown run by Christian Houston in the 2nd quarter got Lawton High to within 5 points of No. 5 Booker T. Washington, but that was as close as the Wolverines would get.
Trailing 13-8, LHS got the ball back a few minutes later, but sophomore quarterback Devarius Hardy was intercepted by Demitrius Prudom, who took the pick and turned it into six, stealing any momentum the Wolverines had.
From there, it was all Booker T., as the hosts scored touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams, dominating Lawton High for the rest of the night in a 56-14 game in the first round of the Class 6AII playoffs.
The only other Lawton High score came late in the 4th quarter when Hardy, making just his second varsity start, lobbed a pretty deep ball to senior receiver Esariuan Gilmore-Kelly for an 80-yard touchdown pass.
Lawton High (4-6) finishes the season having lost 6 of its last 7 games.