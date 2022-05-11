NORMAN — Three Lawton High golfers qualified for the state golf tournament at the University of Oklahoma this week. And while none took home medals or trophies, all finished among the top 50 individuals in a hyper-competitive Class 6A field.
Jaeden Ellis finished tied for 22nd with a three-round score of 237. Zachary Siaca fininshed tied for 38th with a total score of 243. Meanwhile, Dan Downey finished tied for 50th with a total of 251.
All three are seniors and Ellis and Siaca have signed letters of intent to continue their golfing careers in college, with Siaca opting to stay home and go to Cameron, while Ellis signed with USAO in Chickasha.