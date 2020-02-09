LAWTON — After winter weather forced a couple of schedule changes, the Aggie baseball team is set to host Texas A&M-Kingsville for their first home series of the 2020 season Sunday and Monday.
Snow in Lawton on Wednesday forced a pair of schedule changes that resulted in the three-game series at McCord Field being played as a doubleheader on Sunday, Feb. 9, and then a single game on Monday, Feb. 10.
The two teams had completely opposite starts to the season a week ago, with Cameron losing all three games of their season opening series at St. Mary’s, while the Javelinas opened up 2020 with three straight wins over Oklahoma Christian.
For the Aggies, not a whole lot went right during their trip to San Antonio a week ago. In game one, Brody Curry put together a solid start with 4.0 innings of work that were marred by four CU errors that resulted in five runs for the Rattlers. After losing the first game 5-0, the Aggies struggled in all facets of the game in the final two outings losing both 12-2 in just seven innings.
Offensively, Cameron hit just .198 during the series, recording 16 hits and just four runs scored. Senior backstop Cooper Edwards was the lone bright spot, hitting .625 with a double and an RBI. Izrael Trevino had a pair of solo shots over the weekend but hit just .167 in 12 plate appearances.
Texas A&M-Kingsville opened their series against the Eagles with a hard fought 3-1 victory and then exploded for 28 runs combined in the final two games, winning 15-8 and 13-10.
The three-game series will start at 1 p.m. on Sunday at McCord Field with game two to follow immediately after. The series finale will begin at 1 p.m. on Monday. All three games will have live stats and video with those links available on cameronaggies.com.