ELGIN — Prior to the 2020 football season, Ricardo Smith was expected to fight with two other teammates for Elgin’s starting quarterback spot. Smith’s athleticism and smarts set him apart, by the end of the season, the junior had appeared to solidify himself as the starter.
That remained the case in the year’s season opener against Anadarko. Smith, now a senior, began the season as the Owls’ starting quarterback. But on just the fourth offensive play of the season, Smith ran toward the sidelines, and on trotted freshman Tres Lorah. And while Smith would would see some snaps at QB throughout the game, and even recorded a rushing touchdown, Lorah got majority of the snaps in passing situations.
That pattern has continued throughout the season. The two have shared snaps, but Lorah is clearly favored as a passer. Coaches eventually talked to Smith about possibly working out with the receivers.
To some, this might feel like losing one’s job. It might feel like having something taken away from you by someone with less experience. It might feel like coaches losing faith.
But Smith hasn’t viewed it as any of those things. Rather than let it become an issue that divided the team, he viewed it as a chance to help his team any way he could.
“I kind of understood it was going to happen,” Smith said. “I just took as, I can go somewhere else and help in a different way.”
And on Friday against Elk City, he helped in a major way. In his first start at receiver, Smith caught 10 balls for 90 yards. In just one game, he managed to leap up the team leaderboard to become tied for second-most catches on the team through four games, trailing top pass-catcher Treyvon Crabtree by one single reception.
He still took snaps at quarterback, and scored on a 4-yard touchdown run. On top of all that, he spends some time at linebacker, as well. His athleticism is special, but it’s his willingness to do whatever it takes that his coach admires the most.
“Any time you make a commitment like that, and you’re selfless about it, it’s going to make you a better person in the end,” Wyatt said. “Ten years down the road, you realize you put the team first, and to do that at the high school level as a senior is pretty cool.”
And when he’s not at practice or in school, Smith still stays busy, working as many shifts as he can at the local Billy Sims’ Barbecue restaurant. Having worked there for about three months, he says he somehow already got tired of barbecue. And for someone who hopes to study sports medicine in college, maybe leaving fatty meats out of the diet isn’t a bad thing.
Smith is part of a small but passionate group of seniors on the Elgin team looking to establish a new kind of legacy after a winless 2020. That began with the season-opening win at Anadarko. And while it was just one game, he believes it will help send a message around the state.
“We didn’t want that team where people say, ‘Oh, it’s just Elgin,’” Smith said. “It showed all of our hard work was paying off.”