At a certain point in my life, I resigned myself to being known as “the sports guy” among many (and/or all) family members and friends.
Sure, I have other interests I enjoy discussing. But often times, any of my friends or family members who have a sports question or opinion will assume I have an answer or counter-opinion. And while I find it flattering, the truth is I simply don’t get the chance to watch much televised sports anymore. Thus, it’s hard for me to form opinions on current events in the sporting sphere.
That’s why, when my uncle began asking me to talk Thunder basketball with me this winter, I was a tad confused and perhaps even mildly annoyed. I hadn’t gotten to watch the Thunder basically at all this season. But I read enough stories and tweets to know this was not a good team, but it had some likable players. As someone who has watched plenty of bad sports teams and heard plenty of fans talk about how “fun” and “promising” young prospects are, I know all too well that being fun and being good are two different things. And while the Thunder have had some genuinely nice moments this season (Lu Dort going for 42, Poku messing around and hitting 7 triples against Charlotte), you can put as much lipstick as you want on a pig, it’s still a pig.
“Why does my uncle, a longtime resident of the Dallas area and fan of all Dallas area teams, want to talk OKC Thunder basketball with me?,” I asked myself. “And just how much insight am I going to possibly be able to bring to this conversation?”
I essentially asked him as much this past week when I was in town visiting family. My Uncle Carlo then told me about how, for decades, he’s been infatuated with trades in sports — the whole concept of weighing out who is worth what, whether a team is getting equity and how teams are able to turn the abstract currency of draft picks into the real-life human beings who will become the future of your franchise.
If trades are your fascination, then certainly, there was no team in the NBA more compelling over the past 22 months than Oklahoma City. And if you’re a draft nerd (like myself), there is likely team more interesting over the next seven years than Oklahoma City.
And while a dismal season, record-wise, comes to a close today against the Clippers, the real intrigue is only just starting for Thunder fans. Well, I suppose draft nerds and optimistic members of the Thunder fan base have technically been buzzing with anticipation about this upcoming draft ever since it appeared evident this team was “embracing the tank”, and the interest only heightened once it became apparent the Rockets decided to trade Westbrook, trade Harden and become the worst team in the NBA.
While many of you probably are already aware of how/why Houston is part of this equation, I had the draft pick situation explained to me several times before but was nearly dizzy by the time my brain thought it had comprehended everything. It was truly only in my discussion with my uncle that it became clear to me.
The Thunder get the Rockets’ first-round pick IF it falls outside of the top 4. With the Rockets owning the worst record in the league, that would appear to be not great odds. But Houston and Detroit are actually tied for the best percentage chance (14%) to land the No. 1 pick, and the percentage of the Houston pick landing at the 5 spot and getting sent to OKC is darn-near 50-50 (47 percent).
If the Thunder don’t get the Houston pick, they still end up Miami’s first-round pick. Even though the Heat are easily a playoff team, that pick could still wind up in the top 20, where the Thunder could end up with someone like fab freshman Jaden Springer from Tennessee, former top recruit Ziaire Williams of Stanford or even recent national champion and Final Four Most Outstanding Player Jared Butler.
Even without the draft picks, this team has been fun to watch at times. After last season, I was interested to see what Lu Dort would do in Year 2. And yeah, I got flack online for pointing out Poku’s terrible shooting percentage on the season (33 percent from the field), I also acknowledge he’s a unicorn of a player with an incredibly unique skill set. And regardless of whether SGA got snubbed from the All-Star Game, he still had a wonderful season worth celebrating.
But at the end of the day, this team is not going to go very far without an injection of even more youth and better talent. That’s why the date to remember is June 22. That’s the date of the NBA Draft lottery. It’s there where Thunder fans will learn just how bright the future might be and just how interesting this team truly could be the next several years.