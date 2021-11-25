Southwestern Oklahoma State University took advantage of its own hot shooting and turned the tables on Cameron’s normally-efficient shooting to race past the Aggie women, 93-72, during a matinee game Wednesday afternoon.
Cameron, playing back-to-back games against tough state rivals Central Oklahoma and SWOSU, missed its first seven shots and never really recovered even though the Aggies trailed by three, 21-18, after the first quarter.
While Cameron did shoot better from long range Wednesday, 10-of-30 for 33.3 percent, it was the layups and short-range jumpers that left head coach Emma Andrews upset as the game winded down. In the end CU hit just 32.9 percent from the field, making 26-of-79 shots.
SWOSU wound up hitting 33-of-70 shots for 47.1 percent and that as well as a 21-3 edge in fast-break points were among the most telling statistics. Cameron held its own on the boards, giving up a 47-46 edge in that category. And the Aggies also had a 17-9 edge in second-chance points but it could have been much high had CU been able to make shots within 4- to 6-feet from the rim.
Maighan Hedge wound up leading the Aggies with 17 points and Stephanie Peterson chipped in 14. No other Aggie scored more than 8 points, but on the positive side 11 of the 12 players Andrews sent to the court scored.
The middle two quarters were where the Aggies struggled, being outscored 29-20 in the second and 23-14 in the third.
Another factor was the Bulldogs’ ability to handle the ball against the Aggie pressure as they committed just 12 turnovers, well below what the CU women had been forcing while jumping out to a 4-3 start.
Cameron will have a couple of days for the players to rest their legs and prepare for a Saturday home matchup against Oklahoma Baptist at 2 p.m. The Aggies will then host Western New Mexico, Thursday, Dec. 2 to start Lone Star Conference action in earnest. After that game the team will take a break before visiting Eastern New Mexico on Dec. 14 as the new semester begins.