Tiana Braxton began playing with tennis balls and racquets as a toddler in large part because it was the sport her mother and grandmother loved.
Fast forward to now, and the 13-year-old is continuing to play tennis, but it’s because she loves the sport.
It helps that she’s very good at it. And it also helps that she’s getting coaching close to home.
Braxton, a soon-to-be 8th-grader at Tomlinson Middle School, was introduced to the sport (or at least the equipment) at the tender age of two. Thanks to her mother, Tiffany, who was a varsity player at Eisenhower, and her grandmother, former player and coach Janie Britton, there were tennis racquets and balls around the house often. Britton encouraged Braxton’s interest in the sport, because she seemed to enjoy it, and because she showed genuine talent.
“For me, when she was about 2 and I started feeding her balls for fun, I noticed she had a lot of natural talent and ability,” Britton said. “As she got older, I just kept working with her. She really liked it and seemed interested in it.”
Janie was the tennis coach at Central Junior High for three years, and gave private lessons and coaching sessions for about the same amount of time. She now works at the Goodyear Tennis Center, with daughter Tiffany as an assistant. She no longer gives private lessons. Instead, she spent the last few years focused on helping her granddaughter improve on an already impressive skill set.
“Through the years, I’d take her out to hit balls, and after a while, it was clear, she was pretty good,” Britton said. “She wants to learn, she works really hard, she asks questions. Just a real good kid.”
By the time she got to the age of 8, Braxton was eligible to enter United States Tennis Association (USTA) tournaments. But neither her mom or grandmother wanted her to feel pressured into doing anything, ultimately leaving the decision up to Braxton. She said she felt no unnecessary burden and has been playing in several regional tournaments a year ever since.
“She’s always liked it, I think in part because I never really pushed it onto her,” Tiffany Braxton said.
Tiana has said that it has also helped to be coached by her grandmother, largely because she and her mom can often provide a different perspective than a regular coach.
“I don’t think they would be able to teach me as well if they weren’t my family,” Tiana Braxton added.
Between school tournaments and USTA events, Braxton will typically participate in about 10 events a year. However, that number was cut short this year because of the coronavirus. After playing in one USTA event in early March, Braxton saw her entire school season canceled, as well as most of her USTA events throughout the summer.
“It was frustrating sometimes, eventually it just got better,” Braxton said.
On Saturday, Braxton will play in her first tournament since March when she heads to Oklahoma City to play in the Oklahoma City Tennis Center Junior Open. It will be her first of three tournaments in Oklahoma over the next five weekends, with stops in Edmond and and Duncan later on. Because the age groups use even-numbered ages, she’ll be in the 14-year-old division, despite only being 13. It doesn’t faze Tiana, who ultimately wants to one day play college tennis at the University of Oklahoma. Right now, she is focused less on winning medals and accolades and more on just continuing to enjoy and get better at the game she has grown to love.
“(I’m focused) mostly on just improving and getting better,” she said.