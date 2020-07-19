Slowly, but surely, the sports world has begun to open itself back up to the world following a long hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the sports that got the proverbial ball rolling back in the spring as far as live televised events was a sport with no ball at all — mixed martial arts. And this weekend, Lawtonians don’t have to stay at home to enjoy the action.
Rage in the Cage OKC will host Rage in the Cage 74, a mixed martial arts and grappling fight night event featuring fighters from Oklahoma and Texas, set for Saturday at the Great Plains Coliseum on the Comanche County Fairgrounds.
The event features two no-gi grappling matches, 10 amateur bouts and three professional bouts, and is billed as a battle of Oklahoma and Texas, as most of the fighters will be facing someone from across the Red River.
Several of the Oklahoma fighters will be homegrown products from Lawton, representing Ricardo Cavalcanti Brazilian Jiu-jitsu (RCBJJ). David Nelson is in the co-headliner, a professional bout at 145 pounds, Dale Bean will take part in the amateur 155-pound title fight, Cody Gallion in the amateur 170 and Jesse Dalton in one of the grappling matches.
Despite recent spikes in the number of COVID-19 cases around the state and Friday’s mandate from the City of Lawton for residents to wear masks, there will still be fans allowed at the event, though the Coliseum will not be sold to full capacity. Guests will be encouraged to heed social distancing protocol as it pertains to seating.
“The Coliseum owners were nice enough to reach out and impose CDC guidelines,” Dalton said. “As long as people are taking the steps to stay safe, there’s no reason people in Lawton can’t come out and enjoy something.”
While other sports like golf or stock car racing require little to no contact with others, mixed martial arts is often predicated on skin-to-skin contact. However, Dalton said he and other fighters have been quarantined properly and taken the necessary precautions ahead of the fight.
“As a fighter, there’s nothing, let alone COVID, that’s going to stop you from your goal,” Dalton said. “We’re not in there making a ton of money, we’re doing this because it’s what we want to do.”
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., fights begin at 7:30 p.m. General admission is $32, premium general is $42 and VIP tables (all 10 seats must purchased) are $82. Tickets can be purchased through stubwire.com.