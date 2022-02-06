Old Man Winter put a halt to several leagues last week, leaving us with just a few scores to report.
Most affected was senior bowling to include the Golden Years at Twin Oaks, the Entertainers and Goodtimes at Thunderbird Lanes as well as the weekly 9-pin No-Tap Colorama.
The only senior league to bowl last week was the Socialites where our high series and game were posted by Phil Kilmartin who was subbing for an under the weather, no pun intended, Richard Jacoby.
Kilmartin held up his end of the deal putting together a 774 series on games of 227, 279 and 268.
Other League Highlights
Robert Copeland was next best on the honor roll with a 711 on games of 217, 236 and 259 bowled in a makeup session for the Early Birds league.
During the regular session, Dale Perry rolled 248, 203 and 259 for the night’s high series of 710.
The only other 700 series’ reported came from the TNT league where Adam Arradondo and Andrew Petering put their no-thumb deliveries to the test and came up tied with 704 a piece.
Adam had consistent games of 233, 237 and 234 while Petering scored 257, 211 and 236 for the same end result.
Andrea Halstead held up the ladies this week with 691 from the Guys and Dolls league where she had games of 244, 231 and 216, leading the league as well.
Halstead also scored well in the TNT league, adding the ladies high game of 245 to her list of achievements this week that led to a 683 for series.
And another lady that did very well last week was Angela Ellis who bowled a 598 series in the Suburban league where her current average is 144.
Angela rolled 204, 201 and 193 to put together her almost first 600 series.
Youth Highlights
Caden Burk was the star studded youth bowler of the week with a 728 series rolled in the TBird Legends.
Burk rolled back to back 246’s but could only get to 236 for his closer.
Carter Croft came in a 583 with a 206 opener and Alexander Heimbrock put a 202 on the board to assist in a 577 to round out the top three youth bowlers.
Ali Biscaino rolled 499 to lead in the TOBC Oak Trees and Jacobi Ellis put up a 348 to lead in the TBird HotShots thanks to a 137 scored his first game of the day and bowled off a 98 average.
Other HotShots highlights show Cash Hill with a season high 120 game and Lee Perry in the news with a 101 game.
No-Tap News
As noted earlier, the Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama was canceled last week but before the storm, the Tuesday No-Tappers were in the house, taking advantage of the high scoring opportunity.
Kenny Ratke was this week’s top player, rolling 300, 244 and 300 for an 844 series.
Roy Olson was on hand to follow up his performance from the week before, turning in a 762 on games of 265, 229 and 268.
And with games of 245, 227 and 276, Michael Sneed rounded out the top three with a 748.
Honorable mention goes to Jane Lansberry for a season high 692 on games of 229, 208 and 255 and to Mike Wilson for a season high 696 that started with a season high 274 game.
Weather permitting, the Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama will be held on Friday’s starting at 1 p.m. at Thun-derbird Lanes. All bowlers age 50 and over with a verifiable average are eligible to participate.