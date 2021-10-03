STILLWATER — Patience is something that most college football fans have, at least until that great running back fumbles, or that 4-star quarterback starts throwing interceptions.
Throw in the other part of the equation and mix in the play-calling of a young offensive coordinator and it can make for some tense moments.
On Saturday, Oklahoma State came right out and marched downfield to score on its opening possession in a battle against Baylor that matched a pair of unbeaten Big 12 Conference clubs. After that, quarterback Spencer Sanders and the offense struggled to get the ball in the end zone and he wound up throwing a pair of bad interceptions that probably had some fans throwing things at their TV set.
But, just when fans were starting to wonder aloud, Sanders dropped back and lofted a near-perfect pass that dropped over two defenders and right into the hands of Rashod Owens to complete a 32-yard touchdown pass that finally gave the Cowboys a bit of cushion, 14-0, at halftime.
That gave the large crowd a chance to catch its breath at halftime as the 2011 Big 12 championship team celebrated the 10th Anniversary of that amazing Fiesta Bowl win over Stanford.
The difference between that OSU team and this one is defense; no longer are the Cowboys having to outscore the competition. That was shown in the first half as the Bears had less than 100 yards in total offense and they had converted just 2-of-8 on third down.
Then after taking the second-half kickoff, the Bears were able to move inside OSU territory but the Cowboys threw the Bears back again, forcing another punt.
And after another Sanders interception, one which the receiver tipped up high in the air, the OSU defense rose to the occasion again, forcing another punt. When your defense is playing as well as the OSU unit is playing, why not stay basic and just eat clock when you get the chance, or gamble when there is an opening?
So, just what is wrong with Sanders? When he came out of Denton, Texas, he was hailed as the best quarterback recruit in years. But remember, that season-ending injury last year threw him for a long stint away from tough practices where so much is taught, especially to the young receivers and backs.
Then you have to remember, his calls are now made by offensive coordinator Casey Dunn, however, while he’s known as a great recruiter, Dunn hasn’t been calling plays all that long and it takes time to learn how to call plays that he and his QB feel comfortable with.
In this league, though, you never have a lead that feels comfortable and just minutes after the OSU defense had shut down two straight BU possessions and seemed on its way to a shutout, the Bears found a big play from Abram Smith who broke free on a 55-yard touchdown run on a simple off-tackle play. After he broke through the line of scrimmage there was no catching him.
At that point the pressure was squarely back on the shoulders of the offense and while that unit did make some big plays to march downfield and produce points, it was just a field goal and those same fans who were feeling confident at halftime were squirming in their seats.
As we’ve learned, though, that is the nature of the beast; great defenses can only do so much. It takes consistent offenses to make a complete team and right now that label has not yet been firmly implanted on the offense but what that unit did in the final minutes Saturday will surely earn that unit plenty of stars for perseverance.
When Jaylen Warren raced into the end zone with less than two minutes remaining to seal a tough 24-14 OSU win, it showed that this group is starting to get its act together.
But there is so much to talk about those final minutes, including a key call by Baylor that gave OSU an extra down instead of letting OSU kick a field goal. Then after what seemed like five time outs Sanders ran a bootleg and almost got a key first down himself.
After all those timeouts, Warren sealed the outcome and started a wild celebration and you can bet Brandon Weeden and those 2011 Cowboys will be right in the middle of this party.
Now the Cowboys will have a week off to work on the issues that are causing concern and head south to Austin to face Texas, which has just the Arkansas loss as a blemish on its record.
It will be interesting to see just how much progress the Cowboys can make before that challenge that will go a long way toward determining just how good this team can become.