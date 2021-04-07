The team representing Audio Tech took home 1st place at the Lawton Public School Foundation Golf Tournament on Monday at Lawton Country Club.
Lawton Termite took home 2nd place, while INSURICA finished 3rd.
Blake Rhodes earned the prize for longest drive on hole No. 7. Nolan Berry and Bentley Bross took home money for “closest to the pin” honors, Bross for his play on the 5th hole, Berry on the 17th.
The tournament raised nearly $70,000 for the Lawton Public School Foundation.
These funds will allow the foundation to continue providing grants to LPS teachers and
students that will help support technology programs, materials and extracurricular activities.